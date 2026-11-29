From November 20 to November 22, the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) held its 35th annual meeting in Portland, Oregon. Representatives of over 73 organizations gathered in person and on Zoom to celebrate its important history, hold annual elections for co-chairs and the executive committee and forge a strong consensus about the strategies, programs and campaigns that will be needed to support Cuba in this perilous time.

The president of the Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González Llort, gave a message of thanks and solidarity with those in attendance. A delegation from the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C., also attended the proceedings on November 21.

The convening enthusiastically endorsed the upcoming transnational material aid caravan which will involve cities across the United States. The cities will be raising critically needed supplies and money to deliver directly to communities in Cuba. The convening also prioritized the implementation of the No War on Cuba Rapid Response plan to support coordinated nationwide actions within 24 hours of indications of a US military attack on Cuba.

Other programs were proposed for the next period, including active support for a neonatal and maternal health care initiative, a national tour with the director of the film “Che Up Close,” a resolution to prioritize outreach to congressional elected officials about current legislation supportive of Cuba and support for the international End the Siege on Cuba campaign which will culminate in a week of action January 1-7. Notably, 13 new organizations were accepted into NNOC, the most that had ever been accepted during any previous annual meeting.

The intergenerational gathering not only agreed upon a robust response to the imperialist stranglehold on Cuba in 2027, we also took time to look back on the NNOC beginnings in 1991 during Cuba’s special period. Co-chair Cheryl LaBash shared slides of memorable activities that NNOC has participated in over the decades, including its involvement over the many years of the IFCO Pastors for Peace caravans that brought aid to Cuba in defiance of the blockade, the struggle to send home kidnapped Cuban child Elián González to his father and the nearly two-decade-long worldwide struggle that successfully resulted in the release of the anti-terrorist Cuban Five from United States prisons.

The character of this year’s NNOC meeting clearly showed the coming of age of a new dynamic leadership that will be spurring the organization forward to meet the escalating and intensified globalized struggle. However, the meeting also took time to honor former co-chair comrade Banbose Shango, who was present at the meeting, and Alicia Jrapko, who played a leading role in NNOC for many years, especially during the successful campaigns to return the Cuban Five to their revolutionary homeland, until she died in early 2022. Alicia presente! Venceremos!

(Struggle La Lucha) by Diana Block

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