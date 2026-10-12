They’re Setting Up AI Surveillance To ‘De-Radicalize’ Classrooms In Gaza

By Caitlin Johnstone – Oct 10, 2026

It’s just amazing how quickly AI is making everything worse.

A US-based nonprofit is planning to use AI surveillance to check for “hateful” speech about “Israel” inside classrooms in the genocide-ravaged Gaza Strip.

The Associated Press reports:

“A US charity in Gaza is worried that teachers at its schools might stray from a curriculum it says promotes peace and tolerance, so it plans to record classroom conversations and use artificial intelligence to flag speech deemed ‘hateful’ or ‘inciting.’

“The plans laid out by the founder of the Gaza Children Village in a webinar last month have elicited ethical, safety and privacy concerns from some Palestinian and advocacy groups and at least one of the charity’s partners.

“There is no indication the charity intends to share its classrooms’ recordings with anybody else, but fears about the potential misuse of surveillance technology are heightened in Gaza after three years of war. The Israeli military has used AI to sift through intercepted communications and find suspicious speech, including to identify targets for strikes.”

Absolutely psychotic: people are digging their families out of rubble with their bare hands and an American charity is installing AI audio recording to make sure nobody sounds too resentful about it. https://t.co/8YaL0tOQJr — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) October 9, 2026

AP reports that the founder of Gaza Children Village, Dr David Hasan, seeks the “de-radicalization” of Gaza and has removed from his curriculum any language that “encouraged anti-Israel or antisemitic beliefs.” Meanwhile exactly zero resources are being spent de-radicalizing Jewish Israelis, who consistently tell polls that they overwhelmingly support the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

What AP neglects to mention in its write-up is that a significant portion of the charity’s funding comes from Israeli donors, as we learn in a puff piece published this past May by Jewish News titled “Gaza school founder backed by Israeli donors says children are taught ‘we are better together’.” Hasan told Jewish News that he’s been very transparent about the Israeli funding pouring into his so-called “Academies of Hope” because it would cause a scandal among Palestinians if the information came out later.

Hasan’s operation will reportedly be using video games to indoctrinate young survivors of the Gaza holocaust into having sympathy for Israelis and teach them about Adolf Hitler’s mistreatment of the Jews, though it’s unclear how teaching Palestinians that genocide is bad will improve their perception of “Israel”.

So inside the ruins of Gaza an American charity funded by Israelis is going to be teaching schoolchildren not to hold negative beliefs toward the US-backed ethnostate which just destroyed their neighborhoods, killed their families, and laid siege to their entire population, and will be enforcing these standards using AI tech surveillance which will be shared with God knows whom.

Gaza is the laboratory for so many of the evils exported to the rest of the world Coming soon to a school near you: AI monitoring of classrooms for signs of “antisemitism” https://t.co/s9wSW5jEme — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) October 9, 2026

Take a good look, ladies and gentlemen, because this is what they’ve got planned for the rest of us as well. Do not succumb to the delusion that artificial intelligence is being aggressively advanced because the oligarchs and empire managers just want to sell us helpful chatbots. These technologies are being developed as rapidly as possible because they want mass surveillance and autonomous weapons systems to suppress revolutions and revolutionary sentiment and keep us trapped in this capitalist dystopia forever.

It’s just amazing how quickly AI is making everything worse. It’s assaulting the environment, ruining art, turning everyone into an unthinking moron, making people crazy and suicidal, flooding the information ecosystem with fake videos and misinformation, all while rapidly making it possible for a small group of powerful individuals to control and monitor every facet of our lives using advanced technology.

This perversion of the human species is what we are being told we need to make sacrifices for in order to ensure that AI develops very quickly, as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has proclaimed.

“We believe the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology,” Altman told Politico in a recent interview, arguing that too many safeguards and regulations will slow down the advancement of these new technologies.

It’s already bad, and they’re trying to make it so much worse.

We’ve got to find some way to stop these freaks.

(Caitlin Johnstone)

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