To Academic–Intellectual Alienation: There Is No ‘Jewish People’

By Susana Khalil – Oct 31, 2026

I am not surprised by the Genocide in Palestine or by the euro‑Zionist colonial barbarity that is fraudulently referred to as “Israel.”

To Eurocentrism: for the decolonization of thought.

21st century.

There is no “Jewish people,” there is the Jewish religion.

There is no “Muslim people,” there is the Muslim religion.

There is no “Christian people,” there is the Christian religion.

There is no “atheist people,” there are people who do not believe in God.

There is no “animal kingdom.”

There is no “Little Red Riding Hood.”

There is no “Santa Claus.”

There is no “Alice in Wonderland.”

There is no “Snow White.”

Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy is not a scientific document; it is not a historical document. It is a literary work.

There is no Superman; there was the actor Christopher Reeve.

No, I am not making satires. I am describing the crude mockery, the humiliating and outrageous colonial euro‑Zionist racism. I am condemning—screaming from the current brutality—that manufactured scam scam that equates the Jewish religious community with the Jewish people.

It is abominably lamentable to have to explain this today, in the 21st century. This does not refer to explaining it to the dogmatic and pragmatic religious sectors of the evangelical churches but to the intellectual class, which is supposedly the illuminator of human sensibility, the necessary inquietude to understand and reason.

The vast celestial literature of Jewish, Christian, and Muslim monotheism is not a scientific document; it is not a historical document.

The sacred scriptures of the monotheistic triad—Jewish, Christian, Muslim—in all their splendor and horror, are not scientific sources.

Attention, urgent and important: the entire torrent of the primary source material, whether history or mythology of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim triad, is a legacy of what the Arab peoples are today; it comes from the peoples who are today Arabs, and this fact is ignored in eurocentrism.

It is repulsive to see that the beloved academy, which is supposed to be the light and splendor of human reasoning, is in many cases an inquisition, serving as darkness itself and as miserable human gloom.

II.

I am not surprised by the genocide that the anachronistic eurocentrist, chauvinist colonial entity fraudulently named “Israel” is committing today.

We already knew it. We had already said it. The Arab/Persian world had been warning, since 1948, and had been crying out about the danger of Zionism and the existence of that colonial scam fraudulently called “Israel.” The world responded almost like a bohemian refrain: We must think about peace; you are Muslims, you are Arabs, and you have a “millennial” hatred against the Jews. You fight for religion—until when religion!?

The typical trick of reducing the Arab world to a matter of religion.

No, I am not surprised at all by all this barbarity of the eurocentrist colonial entity fraudulently named “Israel”; since I was a child, I already knew it. I told my father: Yaabah, they are worse than Hitler.

The nature and logic of that eurocentrist colonialism, “Israel,” is to exterminate the native Semitic Palestinian people. This, the West cannot see; it is like trying to explain colors to someone who is blind, since otherness is a mirage, a fetish in the aesthetic instrumentalization of human values of ineptitude and the monumentally ridiculous/criminal aspect of eurocentrism.

I point out two things:

1. We have historically seen the colonial project of extermination of the native Semitic Palestinian people (that is why we are not surprised by the ongoing and visible barbarity).

2. We must be honest and aim for the total and absolute abolition of the existence of that colonial sub-humanity. The historical task of native peoples has been to abolish colonialism.

People are very scared to speak in these terms. People act in good faith; they are sensitive, wounded, and frankly proclaim their solidarity with Palestine, but they do not transcend; that is to say, proclaiming the abolition of the colonial regime fraudulently called “Israel” does not happen.

There is fear. My manifesto is that I do not want to fight for the liberation of Palestine from the shadow of the fear of many who also fight for Palestine.

My manifesto is that I no longer want to continue fighting for the liberation of Palestine from the shadow of loved and brilliant friends, unless it is from the light for the total and absolute abolition of the colonial regime fraudulently named “Israel.”

Let us understand something: perhaps colonialism will manage to exterminate the native Palestinian people and continue with its expansionist project of Greater Israel. It is irresponsibly criminal and our own foolishness to believe that the retrograde character of colonialism has the right to exist, and moreover, to do so in the name of peace.

I am not surprised by the barbarity through which humanity is passing today. Since I was a child I already knew it, I already saw it. I told a child, they are worse than Hitler; that child was a survivor of the Nakba, the genocide in Palestine in 1948. I was bothered that that child did not speak; with time, I understood that his silence was because he was broken from so much suffering and that in the absence of words we caressed with trembling kisses; his gaze to the horizon was beautiful. That child was loud and loving, he was my father, who fled to my beloved Venezuela where I began life.

Without toxicity, I assume my pain and I assume it with peace and in peace; that is, I incurably believe in human nobility, but I will not fight for fear of anyone. I will not fight unless it is by crying out for the end of the eurocentric colonial regime fraudulently called “Israel.”

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

(Al Mayadeen)

OT/CD/SL

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