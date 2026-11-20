Colombian trade unions, social organizations, student movements, and opposition political sectors marched in at least 40 cities across Colombia to express their rejection of the economic reforms and fiscal measures of the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella.

On Thursday, November 19, the marches took place in urban centers such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Bucaramanga, Cúcuta, Cartagena, Santa Marta, Ibagué, Montería, and Pasto.

In Bogotá, the largest mobilization started from the National Park and headed to the Bolívar Square, in addition to sit-ins such as the “Silent Vigil for Palestine” in front of the Israeli embassy.

The protests are directed against the Economic Rescue Bill and the fiscal adjustment policies announced by the Colombian government, measures that, according to the protesters, would have a negative impact on public employment, essential services, tax burdens, and the social protection system.

The Unitary Workers’ Central (CUT), the largest labor federation in the country, expressed its opposition to the gradual increase in health system contributions contemplated in the bill.

According to the technical analyses of the labor union, the contribution would increase from 4% to 8% for salaried workers and from 12.5% to 15.5% for self-employed people. The labor union also questioned the proposal to reduce the para-fiscal taxes destined for family compensation funds from 4% to 3%.

Historical Pact and Gustavo Petro call for protests

On the partisan level, the opposition movement Historical Pact, under the leadership of former President Gustavo Petro and former presidential candidate and Senator Iván Cepeda, is one of the main promoters of the mobilization. The organization called on its supporters to turn the marches “into a broad exercise of democratic organization in which the people’s power can be expressed.”

“What the streets will express is discontent with a political project that restricts freedoms, weakens social rights, pits various sectors of society against one other with a false ‘cultural battle,’ and subordinates economic and political decisions to the interests of large capital,” the party announced.

It added that the mobilization is aimed at taking the social and popular movement beyond a single march, turning the streets into a space for citizen expression and defense of social rights against the current government’s economic program.

On October 21-22, Colombian workers protested against De la Espriella’s policies, denouncing a severe curtailment of freedoms, budget cuts, and the termination of approximately 700,000 state workers in Colombia. The mobilization culminated on October 23 with a gathering in front of the Labor Ministry building.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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