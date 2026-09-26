Trump is a Genocider; Venezuela Should Demand Justice for January 3

By Luigino Bracci Roa – Sep 25, 2026

I have been thinking a lot these days, and I am no longer going to fight with @ElNecio_Cuba, @_TereFelipe_, or anyone on the left who says that we are traitors, cowards, etc. They are revolutionary comrades; I respect them; I have differences with them, as well as with the current government of Venezuela. I want to believe that none of them are our enemies. The enemy—for me—continues to be imperialism.

The truth is, I do not know what happened on January 3. I do not know why the defenses were not activated; I do not know why the people were told not to fight. I do not know whether everything was planned in advance or whether it was a response to threats that day. Neither the government nor anyone else has wanted to provide further details. I was not there on January 3, and no one has wanted to share the details, nor publish videos, audios, recordings, or testimonies, which surely do exist.

Many comrades say that the current government has betrayed the revolution. I DO NOT KNOW. Many other comrades say no, that it is a plan, a strategy, that all this is temporary, that surprises will come. I DO NOT KNOW EITHER. I am not going to argue with anyone over things none of us know for sure.

The only thing I regret is that the brotherly peoples of the world, except for Cuba, left us alone that day. The powers that claimed to be our allies, that would defend their interests in Venezuela and all that, only limited themselves to issuing statements. Latin American countries also looked the other way. Mario Silva has a theory that Putin and Trump met a few weeks earlier and made decisions there. I do not know, but I would not be surprised either.

I have no reason to support entering a war for which we were not prepared and were going to lose. Still, I also do not agree with the path of total submission, of forgetting what happened that day, of not demanding justice, of bowing to the United States, of handing over our resources, of accepting a gigantic debt, of renouncing our solidarity with the brother peoples of the world.

If the government believes that this is the best, it is fine. But they cannot force me to stop being a leftist, to stop being an anti-imperialist, to stop demanding a better world, to stop demanding justice for the comrades who died on January 3, or for the Palestinians, or for the Cubans. If the acting president believes that the best thing for the country is to meet with Trump and take a smiling photo with him, I am not going to contradict her. I am a hothead who knows nothing about international diplomacy. Maybe what she does is indeed the best. Or maybe not.

FOR ME, Mr. Trump is a murderer, a genocider, a despicable being who bombed my country and killed 100 people, who has killed thousands in Iran, who supports Israel in its genocide, who is stealing our oil, who is making our Cuban brothers and sisters suffer. I have no reason to smile at him or support him. Trump should be in prison; he should be tried for all his crimes.

I hope that one day someone who thinks the same returns to the Presidency of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

(X)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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