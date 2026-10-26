Trump Threatens Cuba ‘Stopover’ After Iran as Rubio Urges Collaborators To Work With CIA

Washington is doubling down on threats to topple the Cuban government after imposing a crippling energy blockade on the island nation earlier this year

US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to topple Cuba’s government while speaking to supporters at a rally in Florida on 24 October.

“We’ll do a little stopover,” Trump said. “Actually, what we’re going to do with Cuba is, we’re going to come back from Iran. Those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We’ll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They’ll raise up their hands. And then we’re going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal.”

Shortly after the rally, State Secretary and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio urged Cubans to betray their country and collaborate with the CIA.

“Now is the time” for action on Cuba, Rubio posted on social media, telling Cubans “to seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discreet partnership with the CIA.”

To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba – now is the time. The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 23, 2026

“We reject every threat related to US ambitions toward Cuba,” Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba’s longtime foreign minister, said in response.

“Our coastline is full of beautiful beaches, but there are also razor-sharp limestone spikes, an inhospitable environment for those who make it to our shores with hostile purposes and lust for domination,” Rodriguez added.

Earlier this year, Trump threatened regime change in Cuba after he successfully ousted Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and seized control of Venezuela’s oil.

A January report by the Wall Street Journal revealed that his administration was actively seeking to topple the government in Havana.

“I strongly suggest they make a deal. BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” President Trump said in a social media post. “NO MORE OIL OR MONEY” would be going to Cuba, he threatened, while imposing a naval blockade on the island.

Severe food shortages and croppling blackouts followed.

Until Maduro and his wife were kidnapped by US special forces, Venezuela provided Cuba with discounted oil to assist the nation after decades of a criminal US blockade and embargo.

Trump’s attention has largely focused on Iran since launching a war alongside Israel on the Islamic Republic in February.

We reject every threat related to US ambitions toward Cuba. Our coastline is full of beautiful beaches, but there are also razor-sharp limestone spikes, an inhospitable environment for those who make it to our shores with hostile purposes and lust for domination.… pic.twitter.com/jrrBc1jR8S — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) October 23, 2026

However, he revived the idea of regime change in Cuba after a supporter in the crowd shouted a question about the island nation on Friday.

Trump is campaigning ahead of the midterm elections scheduled for early November. Trump’s Republican Party is expected to lose seats to Democrats in Congress and the Senate, in part due to high gas prices resulting from his war on Iran.

During his address to the UN General Assembly last month, Trump said Secretary of State Rubio was “deep into negotiations with Cuba,” saying he would “not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep.”

Rubio was born to parents who immigrated to the US from Cuba a few years before the 1959 communist revolution led by Fidel Castro toppled the US-backed regime of Dictator Fulgencio Batista.

Marco Rubio had a close family connection to a major cocaine-trafficking organization operating in Miami during the 1980s.

His brother-in-law, Orlando Cicilia, was convicted in a major federal drug case involving millions of dollars in cocaine.

Rubio’s political rise was later bolstered by funding from wealthy pro-Israel donors Norman Braman, Paul Singer, and Sheldon Adelson.

(The Cradle)

Share this story