Two Colombian Soldiers Killed in Drone Attack in Chocó Department

Initial investigations point to the possible involvement of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

On Tuesday, the Colombian Army reported that two soldiers were killed and five others wounded in an attack using drones laden with explosives in the municipality of San José del Palmar, in the department of Chocó.

The victims were identified as Luis Alejandro Melo and Juan de la Cruz Méndez, who were part of the forces deployed in a region plagued by persistent armed violence.

According to preliminary reports, the attack was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed to launch explosive devices against military personnel operating in the area. Initial investigations point to the possible involvement of the National Liberation Army (ELN), although the investigation is ongoing.

Following the attack, the Colombian Aerospace Force launched an emergency operation to secure the area and facilitate the evacuation of the wounded soldiers to specialized medical centers.

The incident occurred in San José del Palmar, a municipality that months earlier had suffered the consequences of a powerful earthquake, which worsened the social and economic conditions of the local population.

The deaths of the two soldiers come amid an escalation of violence in various regions of the country. Just days before, an explosion in the department of Tolima left four civilians dead and several wounded.

In addition, over the weekend, a police officer was killed in the department of Huila when a motorcycle loaded with explosives detonated while he was conducting an inspection.

(Telesur)

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