Two violating supertankers struck naval mines on the unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz and exploded, the IRGC Navy said.

The vessels, carrying more than 4 million barrels of crude oil, are burning close to the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said.

It said the tankers were attempting a covert passage through the prohibited route of the Strait of Hormuz with the support of U.S. fighter jets and surveillance drones flying above them, and were abandoned after striking the mines and exploding.

The IRGC Navy warned that tankers under the command of, and cooperating with, the murderous and criminal U.S. military will be dealt with firmly if they cross unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz.