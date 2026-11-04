US Airstrikes Hit Iran’s Qeshm Island Hours Ahead of Midterm Elections

Washington targeted Iran’s Qeshm Island in the country’s south with airstrikes late on 2 November, hours ahead of the start of the US midterm elections.

The US military “carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Monday,” US officials told CNN.

The sources claimed the attack was “defensive in nature” and was carried out to “protect” US assets in the region.

One of the sources claimed the strikes were a response to Iran opening fire at a US aircraft.

“This was a defensive measure for Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets,” another official told CNN.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported “several explosions” on Qeshm Island, located in the Persian Gulf at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said an agreement with Iran “could” happen, but threatened that Washington “might have to go after” Pickaxe Mountain – believed to be the site of an Iranian enrichment facility.

“That’s not a big deal. We can do it in literally, we can do that in one hour. Okay, as soon as we want, at any time we want,” Trump said.

US midterm elections took place on November 3.

Several reports in recent weeks have said a new campaign to force Tehran to backtrack on its negotiation terms is set to launch after the midterms.

Israel is on high alert and is expected to take part in any new operations against the Islamic Republic.

US journalist Tucker Carlson claimed on November 2 that President Donald Trump was “days away” from ordering a nuclear strike on Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain.

Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. The target would be Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program. No conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite to destroy the tunnels where enrichment is supposedly taking place. The only military option is a nuclear strike. Netanyahu has been pushing hard for one. “Bibi calls Trump about it every day,” says an informed observer. Netanyahu is cornered and desperate. After last week’s election results, he can’t form a government unless Trump intervenes directly in Israeli politics and brokers a deal with other parties that gives Netanyahu 61 seats in the Knesset. Otherwise, he is out as prime minister and on his way to ignominy, investigations and possibly jail. Netanyahu must stay close to Trump. He needs this war. To that end, he’s applied maximum pressure to his closest allies in the administration, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper. Both oppose a negotiated settlement to the war they’ve so grievously mismanaged; both are pushing to restart major combat operations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA director John Ratcliffe are also following Netanyahu’s lead, as are leaders of the Democratic Party. In a recent meeting on the subject, former president Barack Obama said he opposes the current Iran peace deal being drafted in Doha. The rest of America’s longtime allies in the Middle East are terrified by the prospect of more war. On September 27th, Netanyahu flew secretly to Abu Dhabi to enlist the UAE in his lobbying effort for a final attack on Iran. The Emiratis refused. After eight months of conflict, Gulf economies are teetering. So are global energy and fertilizer markets. They won’t recover soon. Globally, there are a total of about 850 supertankers used to transport oil from producers to the rest of the world. In October alone, 11 of them were badly damaged in Hormuz. At this pace, a global depression is imminent. A nuclear strike would radically accelerate the destruction. Fallout from a ground explosion at Pickax Mountain would contaminate the Persian Gulf, poisoning the water supply for 100 million people. And those are just some of the immediate consequences for the region. The rest of the world is every bit as exposed. No country other than the United States has ever used a nuclear weapon in war. Some would like to. An American nuclear attack on Iran would set a new precedent. The Russians have already told at least two other governments that an American nuclear strike on Iran would free them to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Pakistan and India would be tempted to do the same against each other, as would North Korea against Seoul. After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable. That war would be short and final. We’ve been sleepwalking toward this moment for months. Since February, the administration has quietly rewritten America’s nuclear doctrine to make first use of so-called “battlefield nukes” easier and therefore more likely. No one in Washington in either party seems bothered by this. Now we’re on the brink of it. Close observers say Trump is likely to decide by next weekend whether or not to use nuclear weapons. That would be November 7, six days from now. To his credit, he’s hesitating. At the moment, Trump is listening to his vice president, JD Vance, and to his envoy and friend Steve Witkoff, both of whom argue a deal with Iran can be made. They’re right, though it won’t be simple. The Iranians are famously frustrating to negotiate with under any circumstances, and elements of that government have become more radical since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family were killed in February. After decades of isolation, even relatively moderate Iranian leaders seem confused by how decisions are made in the West. (There is a widespread belief in Tehran, for example, that the United States government controls Israel.) But overall, people who have spoken to decision-makers in Iran say there is consensus there that more war is bad for everyone and a deal is worth making. One group that hasn’t been consulted so far is the global population — the hundreds of millions of people who will be killed along with their children if Trump is pushed by Netanyahu into launching a nuclear strike next week. Now would be the time for them to speak up. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 2, 2026

Referring to a potential new escalation, Carlson quoted a source as saying that “Bibi (Netanyahu) calls Trump about it every day.”

Iran has vowed an “unrestricted” response to any new US-Israeli escalation.

(The Cradle)

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