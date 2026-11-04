Support Us
A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II bomber in flight. Photo: AFP.
AsiaInternationalNews

US Airstrikes Hit Iran’s Qeshm Island Hours Ahead of Midterm Elections

By Orinoco Tribune
A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II bomber in flight. Photo: AFP.

Washington targeted Iran’s Qeshm Island in the country’s south with airstrikes late on 2 November, hours ahead of the start of the US midterm elections.

The US military “carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Monday,” US officials told CNN.

The sources claimed the attack was “defensive in nature” and was carried out to “protect” US assets in the region.

One of the sources claimed the strikes were a response to Iran opening fire at a US aircraft.

“This was a defensive measure for Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets,” another official told CNN.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported “several explosions” on Qeshm Island, located in the Persian Gulf at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said an agreement with Iran “could” happen, but threatened that Washington “might have to go after” Pickaxe Mountain – believed to be the site of an Iranian enrichment facility.

“That’s not a big deal. We can do it in literally, we can do that in one hour. Okay, as soon as we want, at any time we want,” Trump said.

US midterm elections took place on November 3.

Iran Navy: Two Violating Oil Tankers Explode After Hitting Mines in Strait of Hormuz

Several reports in recent weeks have said a new campaign to force Tehran to backtrack on its negotiation terms is set to launch after the midterms.

Israel is on high alert and is expected to take part in any new operations against the Islamic Republic.

US journalist Tucker Carlson claimed on November 2 that President Donald Trump was “days away” from ordering a nuclear strike on Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain.

Referring to a potential new escalation, Carlson quoted a source as saying that “Bibi (Netanyahu) calls Trump about it every day.”

Iran has vowed an “unrestricted” response to any new US-Israeli escalation.

 

 

(The Cradle)

+ posts
Share this story