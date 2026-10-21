US Arrest Warrant Against Raúl Castro Is Politically Motivated, Says Sheinbaum

Claudia Sheinbaum maintained that the measure seeks electoral support among certain sectors.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she believes the arrest warrant issued by a Florida court against former Cuban President Raúl Castro is primarily politically motivated and linked to the US elections.

The Mexican president’s statements came after the Florida Attorney General’s Office announced it had obtained a state arrest warrant for Raúl Castro, 95, in a case related to events that occurred in 1996.

Sheinbaum maintained that the measure seeks support among certain sectors of the US electorate. During her morning press conference, she stated that the judicial decision responds to political interests related to the November elections in the United States.

The indictment accuses the former Cuban leader of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the downing of two planes belonging to the Brothers to the Rescue organization.

The text reads:

“‘It’s political,’ affirms Claudia Sheinbaum when giving her opinion on the arrest warrant against the former Cuban president, Raúl Castro. The Mexican president considers that the case also has a connection to the November elections in the United States.”

In that incident, which occurred on February 24, 1996, Cuban military fighter jets shot down two civilian aircraft that had departed from Florida, in which four people died. The reopened case coincides with stringent measures taken by Washington against the island.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier maintains that Castro, who was then minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, was part of the chain of command that authorized the military operation.

The arrest warrant comes in addition to the charges filed in May by US federal authorities against the former Cuban leader for his alleged involvement in the same events.

(Telesur)

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