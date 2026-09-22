President Pezeshkian will address the UN General Assembly in New York this week amid the ongoing war between the US and Iran

Washington has refused to issue visas for members of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s delegation for their upcoming visit to New York for the UN General Assembly, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on 21 September.

“In an unprecedented hostile move by the US government, (US President Donald) Trump has denied US visas to certain members of the president’s high-level delegation, including members of his communications team,” IRNA reported.

Pezeshkian will be the highest-ranking Iranian official to enter the US since President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched an unprovoked war on Iran in February.

The Iranian president is expected to address the UN General Assembly and present Iran’s positions on international developments, particularly the US-Israeli war and the status of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

While the US has issued visas for Pezeshkian and the rest of his delegation to travel to New York, several restrictions will apply.

For example, members of the delegation will not be allowed to purchase luxury goods or other items, the State Department said on Thursday.

At the same time, Washington has banned Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas from entering the US and making a speech at the General Assembly.

The ban includes Abbas and other Palestinian officials. Washington said its decision was a result of the PA’s “failure to reform.”

Netanyahu will be allowed to enter the US for the UN meeting, despite an outstanding warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his war crimes in Gaza.

Before traveling to New York, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Qatar on Sunday for “consultations on the latest developments in the region,” IRNA reported.

Using Qatar as mediator, Iran has reportedly conveyed its conditions to the US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran closed the strait in response to the US-Israeli attack, crippling Gulf exports of oil and natural gas.

The Islamic Republic now requires vessels to obtain its authorization to pass through the strait and is considering a mechanism to impose service fees in partnership with Oman.

In response, the US has imposed a blockade of Iranian ports and is providing air defense for vessels wishing to transit the strait.

BREAKING: Despite very heavy U.S. military surveillance and escorts in the Strait of Hormuz — including multiple Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers, KC-46A Pegasus tankers and an MQ-4C Triton — Iran has now directly struck two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, per UKMTO. The… pic.twitter.com/ngkFNMHgtS — The Hormuz Report (@HormuzReport) September 21, 2026

On Monday, two ships were attacked in Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported, citing military sources.

One tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while entering the Persian Gulf on Monday morning, en route to a nearby port. Two crew members were injured.

In the afternoon, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker was struck by an unknown projectile. No injuries were reported.

Disruptions to shipping in Hormuz have spiked oil, fuel, and fertilizer prices, threatening global economic growth and boosting profits for US oil and natural gas producers.

(The Cradle)

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