US Embassy in Brazil Recognizes Lula’s Electoral Victory

The United States Embassy in Brasília sent a report to the State Department and other US government agencies calling the electoral victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over Flávio Bolsonaro “surprising and definitive,” given the margin of nearly 4.4 million votes.

The document details that the elections took place in a predominantly peaceful context, despite certain public transportation obstacles in the southern and northeastern regions of the country.

Regarding questions about the extension of voting hours, specifically a measure issued by Judge Cristiano Zanin of the Supreme Federal Court and used by the Bolsonaro faction to refute the outcome, the US embassy analysis claims that its impact was minimal. According to the data from the Superior Electoral Court cited in the text, only 34,000 votes, equivalent to 0.03% of the total, were cast after 5:00 p.m.

Similarly, the electoral observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) expressed their full certainty in the results, although they deemed the internal dissemination of information by the electoral body unsatisfactory.

The report also warns of the opposition’s rejection of the results, stating members of the Liberal Party fear a political crisis. The US embassy’s stance contrasts with statements by US President Donald Trump, who called the election result “a shame” but expressed his intention to dialogue with Lula. Meanwhile, the State Department authorized visas for Flávio Bolsonaro and his family after they arrived in Miami on Wednesday, October 28.

According to a recent investigation by The New York Times (NYT) based on US government sources, Donald Trump and his advisors assisted Flávio Bolsonaro’s departure from Brazil. There, he was under investigation for corruption, money laundering, and foreign-currency tax evasion.

The NYT reported that Bolsonaro is in Florida under a temporary immigration status granted by Trump’s order, with plans to subsequently expedite the processing of permanent residency or a green card.

The report added that the private plane used to transport the Bolsonaros from Argentina to the US was managed by Jason Miller, a White House communications official.

¿Otro Bolsonaro que se va a EE.UU. y promete liderar a la oposición desde el exterior? 🇧🇷🇺🇸 La salida de Flávio Bolsonaro genera interrogantes sobre sus motivos y sus próximos pasos políticos. Mientras se esperan sus explicaciones, el caso abre un nuevo capítulo en la disputa política brasileña. ¿Estrategia política o huida? Te leemos. 👇 #Brasil #FlávioBolsonaro #LulaDaSilva #PolíticaInternacional #teleSUR #28Oct — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) October 28, 2026

Flávio Bolsonaro fled to the United States about 48 hours after his electoral defeat against Lula in the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday, October 25. Shortly before, Supreme Federal Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered him to surrender his passports and restricted him from leaving Brazil due to suspicions that he might flee Brazil to evade justice.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

Share this story