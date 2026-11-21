US District Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York has authorized the sealing of certain exhibits and portions of the material submitted by the defense of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro this Monday, November 16. A redacted version of the memorandum supporting his claim of sovereign immunity is already public.

The 72-page document, submitted on November 9 by attorneys Barry J Pollack and Anna Estevao, part of the defense team employed by the Venezuelan government, asks the court to dismiss the fifth superseding indictment with prejudice, which would prevent prosecutors from bringing the charges again. Its central argument is that President Maduro cannot be forced to stand trial because he is protected by foreign sovereign immunity.

The defense invokes head-of-state immunity, arguing that Maduro “was the sitting head of state of Venezuela when the government illegally kidnapped him,” as well as immunity for official acts, because the charges are based on actions he allegedly took as a “senior official of the Venezuelan government.”

Judge Torres took over the case following the death of Judge Alvin Hellerstein. A hearing on sovereign immunity is scheduled for December 17.

A sitting president on the day of his kidnapping

According to the memorandum, the indictment itself acknowledges that Maduro became president through constitutional succession in 2013 and continued to exercise “the powers of the Venezuelan presidency” even after 2019, following the attempt by the fictional far-right “government” led by Juan Guaidó to take control. The defense argues that this status is sufficient to establish immunity, despite Washington’s imperial characterization of him as “illegitimate.”

The filing explains that the US colonial government maintained direct contact with President Maduro after the 2019 rupture, including special envoy Richard Grenell’s meeting with him in Caracas in January 2025 and a telephone conversation with Donald Trump later that year.

At the United Nations, the General Assembly accepted the credentials of Maduro’s government at every session since 2019. In December 2025, only Ecuador, Argentina, Peru, and Paraguay joined the US empire in objecting his legitimacy.

After the January 3 kidnapping, the Constitutional Chamber of Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice entrusted acting presidency to Delcy Rodríguez without declaring the office vacant. Washington recognized Rodríguez and restored diplomatic relations, a position the memorandum calls “illogical, at best,” because President Maduro appointed her vice president as a part of the same electoral process that granted him the presidency, which the US empire refuses to recognize.

The defense maintains that immunity is determined on the day of arrest and that Venezuela never waived it. On January 5, before the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Samuel Moncada condemned the kidnapping as a violation of the personal immunity granteed by all international and internal US laws to heads of state.

Charges based on acts of state

The second form of immunity protects officials for actions taken on behalf of the state. According to the filing, the indictment attributes no private conduct to President Maduro, and each allegation relates to positions he held as a lawmaker, foreign minister, vice president, or president.

The so-called “criminal” acts alleged by prosecutors include the alleged sale of diplomatic passports when he was foreign minister, meetings with FARC leaders at Miraflores Palace, and the creation of an Anti-Coup Command during a televised cabinet meeting.

The conspiracy to commit torture charge, added by prosecutors on October 6, requires that the defendant acted “under color of law,” that is, with public authority. The defense argues that by bringing this charge, prosecutors are themselves acknowledging that President Maduro acted as a state official.

Indictment changed after first immunity motion

The defense submitted its first immunity motion on September 2 against the fourth indictment, which described President Maduro as the person who “is now” Venezuela’s de facto leader. The fifth version, approved before the court ruled on the motion, changed the wording to say that he “was previously” president.

According to the memorandum, the torture charge relies on “recycled allegations” and was only brought up more than nine months after the kidnapping. President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, whose defense is also claiming immunity, have pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

The defense attorneys ask the judge to reach her own decision rather than defer to the US imperial executive branch. They conclude their argument on presidential immunity with a comparison: “This country would not tolerate another country charging our head of state with abuse of power in its domestic courts, much less kidnapping him to bring him to its territory to face those charges.”

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Share this story