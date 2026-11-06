US Plans for an Attack on Iran

By Margaret Kimberley – Nov 4, 2026

Public opposition to war with Iran has forced Trump to wait until after the midterm elections to commit more war crimes. But all signs point to an imminent attack.

“Trump is reportedly planning to restart war with Iran after the election. Some of us have been briefed on the war plan. And while I cannot disclose any details, I can say this: the plan is insane. It will not achieve objectives and will set off a new cycle of escalation.”

Senator Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut

Senator Chris Murphy should be given some credit for publicly speaking about a war plan that has been anticipated but not discussed openly by any other official who is privy to this information. The glaring omission from Murphy’s comment is that any U.S. attack would kill many thousands of people. That missing point isn’t really surprising. Murphy is most definitely in the more hawkish wing of the Democratic Party and clearly has little concern for human life. In 2013 he appeared in Kiev, Ukraine with the late John McCain to address a rally of thousands of people who were committed to overthrowing the elected president of that country. Barack Obama was on board with the plan and didn’t need convincing that U.S. interests required a compliant Ukrainian regime which would be used as a proxy to fight Russia. They all got their way in the Maidan coup. Murphy’s interventionist tendencies included support for the first Trump regime change plot against Venezuela in 2019. He can be counted on to be in support of U.S. intervention and interference around the world.

Yet even he is squeamish about undertaking a large-scale attack on Iran. He doesn’t give details but it isn’t hard to figure out that the Trump administration will attempt to destroy the Iranian state for good and kill thousands of its people. Trump said as much himself. “We might have to go after Pickaxe [Mountain], but that’s not a big deal. We can do it. And literally we can do that in one hour. Okay? As soon as we want, at any time we want.”

While Murphy and his senatorial colleagues hold a plan for war crimes close to their collective vests, the question remains as to what the rest of us will do. If senators know about plans to attack Iran so do the Washington Post, New York Times, and the television networks. Washington insiders know and many of them have been ringing the alarm bell and warning of an imminent war. Yet we the people live in a state of suspended animation, obsessing over the midterm election results and pondering the meaning of the number of seats won and lost by Republicans and Democrats while Washington threatens to carry out a catastrophic conflict.

The Democrats’ opposition to the war is not based on any adherence to norms regarding human rights or international law. There is no mention of Iran’s rights to self-defense in the face of a naked aggression. Instead we hear concerns about fuel prices, debates regarding the feasibility of toppling that state, U.S. military effectiveness or the lack thereof, and whether strategic interests are being met. The illegality of the act which began with the deaths of 165 people, mostly children, when U.S. missiles struck a school is rarely mentioned.

Of course the elephant in the room is the zionist entity, Israel. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spent decades predicting that Iran will have nuclear weapons capability. Iran does not have nuclear weapons while Israel and the U.S. do. Iran signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty and has never had nuclear weapons while Israel won’t even admit it has an arsenal whose existence is very much an open secret.

But the fear of nuclear weapons in Iran has long been the phony casus belli. Israel wants to eliminate any state in West Asia that can be an obstacle against its plans for the sick fantasy of “Greater Israel.” Along with partners in Washington spanning multiple administrations, Iraq, Libya, and Syria have all been eliminated as military powers, turned into vassals, or have been reduced to permanent destabilization.

The Gulf monarchies of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait are puppet governments who have paid the price for hosting U.S. military bases as they faced Iran’s military capabilities. But their obedience to the U.S. and friendliness to Israel will not end easily despite the hard lessons they learned this year.

Now that the midterm elections are over, the only certainty is that international law has long been eviscerated by the U.S. and Israel and that the terrible duo will be able to do what they like without interference. The rest of the west may make noises about civilian casualties and give speeches calling for peace, but they will not intervene.

Iran is quite capable of defending itself and has not budged from defiance in the face of U.S. attacks. The Strait of Hormuz is still under its control and the Iranians recently warned that Iran’s “hands are not tied” if the U.S. resorts to a nuclear attack.

That threat is quite real. Pickaxe Mountain cannot be destroyed by conventional weapons, Trump’s grandiosity notwithstanding. Iran has not blinked and is rightly unconcerned with who will control congress in January.

We the people should be so astute, and not be distracted by the ruling class errand boys and girls in congress. We cannot look to them for any help when the bombs start to fall. Our strategy must be to stand with Iran without any hesitation. That country has stood up for all of humanity with its refusal to break to the zionist entity and its partners in Washington. We cannot be shocked when what was unthinkable happens. Iran is preparing its people for an attack and its media have produced a video which serves not only to inform their populace about how to protect themselves but to inform us that they will be ready and are not to be trifled with.

(Black Agenda Report)

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