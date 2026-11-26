A US Senate committee is investigating US Vice President JD Vance over possible profiting in the awarding of a Venezuelan oil contract.

The investigation stems from an exclusive Reuters report detailing a meeting between Vance and then-operator of commodities giant Vitol, John Addison, one week before the United States bombed Venezuela in January and kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro.

“I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as vice president to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities related to Venezuelan oil,” reads the letter sent to Vance by Senator Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire.

Hassan will take over as chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in January, when the new Congress is constituted. She is requesting several documents from Vance’s office before December 14. Among them are communications between Vance or his staff and Addison or the brokerage firm.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Vance met with Addison in December 2025 and was particularly interested in learning how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if Washington, hypothetically, obtained control of Venezuela’s oil supplies. Addison assured Vance that Vitol was in a good position to carry out that task.

Hassan wrote in her letter that, “despite the denials from your office and Mr. Addison, flight records place his private jet and your government plane at the same Montana airport on the day of the alleged meeting.”

An international institution revealed secret details of the oil agreement between the US and Venezuela, based on the looting of Venezuelan crude for at least 50 years.

Along the same lines, Addison stated that US Energy Secretary Chris Wright called him two days after Maduro’s kidnapping to inform him that Trump planned to sell the crude oil of Venezuela, an OPEC member country, and to find out whether Vitol was interested in accepting the offer.

Subsequently, Vitol and its rival, Singapore-based company Trafigura, signed special licenses to sell Venezuelan oil, according to both companies.

The US announced that it managed more than $12 billion in Venezuelan oil revenues during the first nine months of this year.

The US kidnapped President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a military invasion in early January and transferred them to New York to be prosecuted on “criminal charges.” After the kidnapping, Trump and his administration announced that US oil companies would help revive Venezuela’s oil industry.

The United States obtained Venezuelan oil at a reduced price and a 35% stake in a private oil company through an agreement signed in late August that gives it access to Venezuela’s oil reserves.

The agreement does not clearly specify the benefits for Venezuela, despite the country holding the world’s largest proven oil reserves, with estimates exceeding 300 billion barrels.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/JRE

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