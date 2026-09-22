US Southern Command Sinks Another Ecuadorian Vessel in Eastern Pacific

The US military’s Southern Command claims that it has targeted and struck another Ecuadorian vessel in the Eastern Pacific. This follows over 270 extrajudicial killings on the high seas by the Western hemisphere’s military superpower.

This time, the US military announced the interception, evacuation, and sinking of yet another vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Once again, it identified the craft as a “floating refueling station” allegedly linked to the Ecuadorian criminal gang Los Choneros and involved in “illicit operations on the high seas.” US Southern Command has not presented evidence to support its claims.

“Forces from Joint Task Force-Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) successfully intercepted a floating refueling station supporting illicit drug trafficking operations on the high seas in the Eastern Pacific,” US Southern Command posted on its X social media account.

(Diario Red) with additional content by Orinoco Tribune staff

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL

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