Venezuela: 300 Megawatts Added to Electricity Grid in Less Than 24 Hours

In less than 24 hours, 300 megawatts have been incorporated into the Venezuelan National Electric System (SEN) from Termozulia. On October 6, 150 megawatts were added from unit TZ7. The day before, 150 came from TZ5. The announcement was made by Public Works Minister Juan José Ramírez a few minutes before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The teams of Venezuelan CORPOELECT engineers, together with private companies, carried out the synchronization of the TZ7 thermoelectric generation unit at the General in Chief Rafael Urdaneta Thermoelectric Complex, in Zulia state,” Ramírez said in a statement to Venezolana de Televisión. “The incorporation of this unit together with TZ05, synchronized yesterday, amounts to a total of 300 megawatts to meet the energy demand of the western region and, principally, the energy demand of Zulia state”

On September 30 of this year, Ramírez had reported that unit TZ07 had just begun its slow rotation, which would allow it to be synchronized with the SEN.

Termozulia is located in the Palmarejo sector of the La Cañada de Urdaneta municipality, near Maracaibo, and from there most of the electrical supply for the state is generated, the Ministry for Electric Energy noted on its website in August 2024.

At the Rafael Urdaneta complex, eight repair operations are being executed. Governor Luis Caldera noted on September 30 that work is being carried out on units TZ02, TZ05, TZ07, TZ08 and Rafael Urdaneta units 2, 4, 6, and 9.

Caldera made those remarks while accompanying Minister Ramírez to supervise the start of the slow-rotation phase to increase generation at Termozulia Unit TZ7.

High-capacity autotransformer for El Furrial

On Tuesday, Ramírez also reported the arrival of a high-capacity autotransformer, Siemens brand, 400/230 kV, which will be installed at the El Furrial electrical substation in Monagas state.

“This substation constitutes the main source of power for the eastern part of the country, so the incorporation of this equipment will provide greater reliability and stability to our SEN in this important region of the country,” he said.

On September 29, Electricity Minister Alcalá, after announcing that Unit 6 of Planta Centro is expected to begin operation in the coming days, added that they will incorporate seven units in Zulia state, with a contribution of more than 500 megawatts for that state, and other units nationwide that in total mean 1,300 megawatts in this last quarter of 2026, which will serve to achieve more stability, more continuity, and fewer electricity disruptions for all users in general.”

At the time, Alcalá highlighted that this year, the workforce has been deployed 24 hours a day implementing a comprehensive plan to restore the system’s capacities. “Unlike previous years, this year we must emphasize that we have direct access to spare parts and original components from the main manufacturers in the world,” he stressed, in reference to more than a decade of US illegal sanctions that heavily impacted Venezuela at all levels.

(DiarioVea) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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