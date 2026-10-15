Venezuela: 5,418 Communes to Vote on 37,205 Projects in National Popular Consultation

A total of 5,418 communes and communal circuits will participate this Sunday in the 8th National Popular Consultation of Venezuela, in which ordinary citizens will decide, by vote, which community projects will be financed.

“First, a great debate was held on the needs of the community—on the difficulties, but also on planning—a concrete action plan was made, and seven projects were prioritized for each commune,” said Ángel Prado, the minister for communes and social movements, during an interview broadcast by the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN).

The minister specified that the initiatives were not selected unilaterally but will be submitted to the decision of the residents. “The majority will make a conscious decision,” he said, referring to the voting process scheduled for this Sunday.

Among the areas prioritized nationwide are access to water, the rehabilitation of schools and health spaces following the earthquakes, and urban and agricultural roads, as well as upgrading sports facilities for youth.

Prado highlighted that the proposals respond to needs identified by the communities themselves, who participated in the discussions and in the planning of the projects.

“It will be a day of democracy for our country, a day where the people express themselves, a community process; these are not conventional elections,” the minister said.

(Con el Mazo Dando)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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