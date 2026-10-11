Venezuela: 90% of Products Available in Supermarkets Are Domestically Produced

Venezuela has recorded five consecutive years of growth in the supermarket sector, with the inauguration of 91 establishments across the country during 2026, reported the president of the National Association of Supermarkets and Self-Service Stores (ANSA), Ítalo Atencio.

“Venezuela is destined for success, it is destined for growth. This year, for the fifth consecutive year, once again growing. Every year there are more supermarkets,” Atencio said in an video published on social media by the Ministry of National Industry and Commerce.

The ANSA president noted that, despite the impact generated by the June 24 double earthquake, the sector has maintained its expansion.

“One can observe everything that is happening in terms of growth of the oil sector, which translates into the growth of supermarkets,” Atencio added.

As part of the sector’s growth, the president of ANSA highlighted that 99% of operations are carried out in bolívars, the national currency, while the supply index reaches 98%, most of which are national or assembled-in-Venezuela products.

When asked about how the El Niño phenomenon has affected the sector, he explained that ANSA carried out an awareness campaign aimed at consumers and industries to promote electricity savings. It has also been implementing self-generation mechanisms, when possible, and other measures to reduce electricity consumption.

“We know that it is an effort by everyone for the benefit of everyone,” he said.

Boost in national production

Atencio explained that three weeks ago ANSA held a meeting with pork producers of the country to guarantee the availability of Venezuelan production on consumers’ tables.

This effort is “to make sure that Venezuelan national pork leg is on the tables of Venezuelans,” he said, in reference to one of Venezuela’s staple Christmas dishes.

He expressed his optimism about the country’s economic performance during the second half of 2026 and highlighted the confidence perceived in the business sector.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

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