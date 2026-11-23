Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Journalists Inna Afinogenova, Marco Teruggi, and Leandro Grille have sharply criticized the current Chavista leadership following US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s visit to Venezuela and the signing of a military cooperation agreement with Washington on Wednesday, November 18.

In the November 21 episode of the Macondo podcast, the three analysts questioned whether the successive concessions made by Venezuelan authorities since January 3 can still be understood as a strategic retreat or whether they constitute an abandonment of the Bolivarian Revolution’s fundamental principles.

On November 18, Hegseth was received by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez at Miraflores Palace. There, he and Venezuelan Defense Minister Gustavo González López signed an agreement to resume military cooperation. The Pentagon chief subsequently celebrated the US bombing of Venezuela and the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady and National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores during a press conference at the US Embassy in Caracas.

The images of Hegseth jogging through Fuerte Tiuna, the military complex where the presidential couple was abducted, were particularly painful for the three journalists as well as for many Venezuelans. The January 3 aggression killed over 100 people, including 47 Venezuelan and 32 Cuban military personnel.

Strategic retreat or surrender?

The analysts recalled their previous debates concerning Venezuela’s rapprochement with Washington, including the oil agreement, recognizing the economic importance of the US market for Venezuelan oil and the enormous military and economic pressure imposed on Venezuela.

The panel contrasted the military agreement with earlier episodes, including Donald Trump’s September speech at the UN General Assembly in the presence of Acting President Rodríguez. The visit to Fuerte Tiuna, they argued, surpassed previous symbolic humiliations and gave renewed relevance to Spanish political scientist Arantxa Tirado’s assessment that the Fifth Republic was coming to an end.

However, Afinogenova questioned whether there was still room for interpretations that had given the Venezuelan leadership the benefit of the doubt. She also discussed the domestic political significance of Hegseth’s return to Venezuela to celebrate the January 3 operation after an unsuccessful impeachment initiative in the US House of Representatives.

The panel discussed a recent message from President Maduro, written from prison in New York, in which he referenced songs by Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez and alluded to betrayal. They acknowledged that interpreting the message as a criticism of Venezuela’s current leadership would be speculative.

Teruggi argued that the January 3 military aggression represented a defeat whose consequences are still unfolding, with the military agreement constituting the latest stage of concessions to Washington. In his assessment, the remaining Chavista leadership appears willing to sacrifice Venezuela’s resources and military independence to prolong its time in power.

He identified sovereign control over oil resources and independence in military doctrine as two fundamental pillars of the political project initiated by Comandante Hugo Chávez. He questioned the logic of retaining political power if its exercise entails implementing policies that Chavismo would have condemned as a surrender of sovereignty had the far-right opposition implemented them.

Teruggi also questioned some communicators’ efforts to present these developments as victories rather than acknowledging their political implications. He argued that this approach risks undermining the credibility Chavismo has built over decades of anti-imperialist struggle.

Unanswered questions surrounding January 3

Afinogenova said that recent developments made it increasingly necessary to examine what actually happened on January 3, including whether any arrangement with Washington preceded the attack or whether the concessions were subsequently negotiated under military coercion.

She questioned what role Nicolás Maduro Guerra and Diosdado Cabello might have played, if any, and acknowledged that reliable investigations or declassified documents would be needed to answer those questions. The panel also discussed the political significance of former Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López’s reassignment to the agriculture sector.

Grille distinguished military defeat from political surrender. He questioned the absence of visible disagreements among Venezuela’s current leadership and the National Assembly, even as major policy changes have been approved since January 3. Meanwhile, he also acknowledged that some prominent Chavistas have publicly expressed reservations.

The discussion highlighted former Venezuelan Vice President Elías Jaua’s assertion that the acting president lacks constitutional authority to make certain decisions concerning military policy, public finances, and foreign relations. However, Jaua’s analysis overlooks the sui generis nature of the current acting president role based on the Supreme Court decision that keeps Delcy Rodriguez in charge of the government after President Maduro’s abduction.

Grille also questioned what Venezuelan authorities and Washington meant by identifying common enemies. He pointed to the possibility that military cooperation could eventually extend beyond border security, including to Haiti or to the detriment of Cuba. These were warnings about possible developments, not claims that such operations had been agreed upon.

The panel compared Venezuela’s response to US imperialist pressure with Cuba’s resistance despite drastic electricity and water shortages caused by the blockade. Grille argued that defending national sovereignty is a fundamental responsibility of any government. The participants cautioned against demanding from abroad that the Venezuelan people endure further suffering. They also discussed Iran’s continued resistance following the killing of its leadership, questioning whether the abduction of a president necessarily meant that the entire country had been defeated.

Chavistas claim that Grille’s warning also raises the possibility that the military agreement could bring Venezuela within the scope of Washington’s Shield of the Americas initiative, a regional military architecture aimed at reasserting US imperialist hegemony under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

Such a development could further isolate Cuba and Nicaragua, the two remaining anti-imperialist governments in the region that maintain no military cooperation agreements with Washington, facilitating US imperialism’s efforts to deliver a decisive blow against both revolutionary processes. This would represent a fundamental departure from Comandante Hugo Chávez’s internationalist vision.

Afinogenova raised a difficult ethical question concerning what alternatives were available to the Venezuelan leadership after the attack, including whether Delcy and Jorge Rodríguez could have refused Washington’s demands despite the personal consequences.

The political cost of remaining in power

Teruggi rejected the argument that the current leadership’s preservation of political power necessarily equates to the preservation of the Bolivarian Revolution. He suggested that calling new elections, however difficult that decision would be, could have been considered as an alternative to implementing Washington’s demands in the name of the revolution.

He questioned whether retaining the leadership of Delcy Rodríguez, Jorge Rodríguez, and Diosdado Cabello for a few additional months justifies sacrificing the historical project they claim to represent.

Other questions raised in the discussion concerned whether concessions were being made to secure personal guarantees from Washington, and whether such guarantees would be reliable. The journalists presented these possibilities as hypotheses, not established facts.

Teruggi argued that Chavismo risks losing its remaining anti-imperialist credibility and also claimed that its democratic foundations had already been compromised before January 3, citing earlier controversies surrounding the publication of the 2024 presidential election results.

The limitations of criticism from the left

This last assessment is particularly controversial among Venezuelan Chavistas. Many see the characterization of Chavismo as having a democratic deficit as part of the analysis promoted by sectors of the so-called “caviar left” that helped legitimize Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s and then-Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s criticisms of Venezuela following the July 28, 2024, presidential election.

As documented by Misión Verdad in August 2024, Lula’s and Petro’s calls for new presidential elections came amid a US diplomatic offensive aimed at isolating Venezuela. Their positions lent credibility to Washington’s narrative questioning Venezuelan democracy, despite their stated opposition to unilateral sanctions.

From this perspective, these interventions helped create political conditions that facilitated the escalation of US aggression culminating in the January 3 bombing and abduction of Venezuela’s president.

Chavismo is not its leadership

Another limitation of much of the international debate about Venezuela is the insufficient attention given to the contradictions between the Chavista leadership and its grassroots in the current circumstances. The two are not synonymous, nor do they necessarily have identical political interests.

The Simón Bolívar Coordinator and the Anti-imperialist Popular Front’s rejection of the military agreement is a concrete expression of this contradiction. The grassroots organizations condemned the agreement as a normalization of subordination and an affront to those who lost their lives defending Venezuela on January 3.

Similarly, the October 18 National Popular Consultation, in which communities selected projects for public financing across 5,418 communes and communal circuits, illustrates the continued existence of popular organization and participatory democracy beyond the Chavista leadership’s controversial decisions.

Analysts claim that sharp, honest, anti-imperialist criticism of the Chavista leadership is necessary, particularly when its decisions contradict the historic principles of the Bolivarian Revolution. However, that criticism must not be confused with a condemnation of the Venezuelans who continue to organize in defense of socialism, national sovereignty, and the legacy of Comandante Hugo Chávez.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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