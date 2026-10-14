Venezuela and Italy to Reestablish Air Connectivity

Venezuela and Italy signed a memorandum of understanding for the reestablishment of air connectivity between the two countries. The document was signed on Tuesday, October 13, by the Venezuelan ambassador to Italy, María Elena Uzzo, and the general manager of the Italian airline ITA Airways, Jörg Eberhart.

Regarding the agreement, the deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Oliver Blanco, said that there will be three weekly flights, with the objective of promoting trade, tourism, and interconnection between the countries.

“Today is a historic day for the Venezuelan people, for the Italian-Venezuelan community, with the reestablishment of air connectivity between our countries, which will make more than 90,000 seats available on three weekly flights operated by ITA,” said Blanco, quoted in a press release from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Italian airline, Jörg Eberhart, stated that operations are expected to begin on March 30, 2027. “We are very happy to return to Venezuela,” he said.

Ambassador María Elena Uzzo emphasized that this memorandum of understanding strengthens the relationship of cooperation between Italy and Venezuela.

“It is very important because this flight is a bridge between Italy and Venezuela,” she said. “There are many Italian-Venezuelans here who were waiting for this flight, and above all, there is love between Italy and Venezuela.”

The memorandum was signed during Acting President Delcy Rodríguez’s visit to Rome to participate at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) forum. As part of her agenda, she visited the International Italo-Latin American Organization, where she was received by its general secretary, Giorgio Silli, and other authorities.

At the meeting, Rodríguez was awarded a commemorative medal for the organization’s 60th anniversary, a gesture of friendship, recognition, and appreciation for the people of Venezuela.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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