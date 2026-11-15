Venezuela and Qatar Seek Stronger Economic Ties in Doha Meetings

Qatar’s emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment sectors, on Sunday, November 15, in Doha, according to the official Qatar News Agency (QNA).

“We held productive talks with the president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, during which we explored opportunities to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment fields,” the emir said in a message posted on social media.

Tamim also stressed the importance of maintaining “consultations and coordination on matters of common interest to contribute to international security and stability.”

Rodríguez wrote on social media that Venezuela and Qatar seek to “deepen their relations of friendship, expand strategic cooperation and promote new investment and development opportunities for the benefit of both peoples.”

Rodríguez arrived in Doha on Saturday, after meeting Friday in Istanbul with Qatari Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as part of a series of contacts aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Upon her arrival in Qatar, Rodríguez announced that she would pursue an “important agenda” to reinforce cooperation and friendship with the Arab country, which she described as a “sister country.”

The Venezuelan acting president traveled with a government delegation that included Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco, Minister for Hydrocarbons Paula Henao, and Minister for Tourism Daniella Cabello.

The meetings took place amid a diplomatic rapprochement between Caracas and Doha. Qatar has played a role in international mediation concerning Venezuela after the US military intervention on January 3, which culminated in the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro.

Qatar subsequently offered to mediate to reach an “immediate peaceful solution” and helped establish a work agenda between Washington and Venezuela’s government.

The Qatari prime minister visited Venezuela on February 17 to meet with Rodríguez and review a “comprehensive cooperation roadmap” between the two countries.

In early November, Qatar Airways began operating direct flights between Caracas and Doha, an initiative that Venezuela’s foreign minister highlighted as an opportunity to expand exchanges between the two countries.

(Telesur)

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