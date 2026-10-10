Venezuela Authorizes Starlink to Provide Internet Service Nationwide

Venezuela’s National Telecommunications Commission (CONATEL) approved General Authorization HGTS-00639 and seven General Concessions in the Ku band for the commercial company SpaceX VZ. This measure, announced on Thursday, October 8, legally authorizes the operation of the Starlink satellite internet network throughout the national territory.

This follows the services Starlink provided after the June 24 double earthquake in the state of La Guaira, where D2D messaging technologies and satellite capacity were successfully employed in affected areas to assist rescue efforts.

The authorization to Starlink is part of CONATEL’s issuance of licenses and renewals to telecommunications service operators, with the aim of boosting the dynamism of the sector.

Specifically, 18 new licenses, 16 modifications, and seven renewals were granted to telecommunications service operators in Venezuela.

The mechanism’s objective is to accelerate the modernization of internet networks and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, in line with the goals of the National Telecommunications Plan 2026-2031.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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