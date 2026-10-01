Venezuela: China’s Embassy Highlights 20% Increase in Trade

The Chinese Embassy in Venezuela has hosted a diplomatic reception to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The gathering brought together high-ranking officials from the Venezuelan government, diplomats, and parliamentarians, solidifying a space to reaffirm the strong familial bonds between the nations, solidarity, and strategic bilateral cooperation.

During his keynote speech this Tuesday, September 29, China’s ambassador to Venezuela, Lan Hu, offered a very positive assessment of his country’s economic dynamism and trade. In Latin America and the Caribbean, he highlighted that in the first eight months of the year, the volume of trade between China and the region grew by 14.5%, also registering a 25.9% increase in exports from the region to China.

Regarding the bilateral relationship, the diplomat emphasized that, despite the need to “overcome various difficulties,” trade between China and Venezuela reached $5.057 billion in the first eight months, representing a 20% growth. He also underlined that exports of Venezuelan products to the Chinese market experienced a 12.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

The diplomatic representative accompanied these figures with China’s internal economic performance, noting that in the first half of the year, China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached $10.3 trillion with a growth of 4.7%, driven by new quality productive forces and energy transition.

Diplomatic consensus and strategic stability in Washington

In terms of international politics, Ambassador Lan Hu valued the advance of multipolarity and highlighted the impact of high-level diplomacy. He made special mention of the meeting held a few days ago in Washington between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US imperial ruler Donald Trump, which he described as a highly successful encounter where important consensuses were reached.

As noted by Lan Hu, the meeting between the two leaders laid the groundwork for establishing a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, equity, and reciprocity, offering certainty and stability in the current global landscape.

Unwavering solidarity after June earthquakes

One of the most significant points of Ambassador Lan’s speech was the reminder of the humanitarian assistance provided by China to Venezuela after the destructive June 24 earthquakes. The diplomat reiterated that the Chinese people felt the pain of this tragedy as their own and immediately extended their hand in solidarity.

He highlighted that President Xi Jinping sent messages of condolence and support, coordinating emergency financial aid, material supplies, and satellite images for the affected areas. He also praised the immediate deployment of Chinese companies and the Chinese community residing in the country, collaborating day and night with heavy machinery and medical attention.

“No matter what nationality, no matter what skin color,” Ambassador Lan reaffirmed, “we are one family with the same heart full of love and courage in the face of difficulties.”

He also confirmed the arrival in Venezuela of a second batch of technical and humanitarian aid, comprising 87 heavy machines and 1,800 prefabricated homes to continue supporting the affected families.

Venezuela reaffirms an ‘all-weather, all-round strategic partnership’

Calixto Ortega, the deputy minister for economy and finance, represented Venezuela as the main spokesperson to extend his congratulations to the Asian nation. During his speech, he evoked the historic day of October 1, 1949, when President Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Tiananmen Square, recalling his words: “The Chinese people have stood up.”

Ortega emphasized that the relationship between both nations is based on an all-weather, all-round strategic partnership, oriented towards shared development and social well-being. In this framework, he ratified Venezuela’s support for global initiatives promoted by China in terms of development, security, civilization, and global governance, as well as participation in the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization.

At the conclusion of his address, Ortega delivered a message of fraternity to the Chinese people: “May the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and solidarity between Venezuela and China continue to strengthen, flourish, and multiply for generations to come. May the friendship between our peoples be eternal.”

The diplomatic reception featured a large representation from the Venezuelan Executive Cabinet and Legislative Power. Alongside Ortega stood the minister for tourism, Daniela Cabello; the minister for science and technology, Yván Gil; and the minister for ecosocialism, Nelson Rodríguez. They were also accompanied by a delegation of National Assembly deputies and special guests.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

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