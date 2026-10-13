Venezuela Commemorates Indigenous Resistance Day, Reaffirming Original Peoples

On Monday, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez endorsed the Venezuelan people’s original roots on Indigenous Resistance Day. Through an institutional video distributed on social media platforms. The official highlighted that “the bravery of our original peoples remains alive in Venezuela’s history.”

Rodríguez emphasized that this date honors the ancestors “who defended their lands, culture, and freedom with dignity against the Spanish colonial invasion,” adding that “their struggle is living memory and their legacy is the pride of our Venezuelan identity.”

Every October 12, Venezuela replaced the traditional celebration of “Columbus Day” to focus on historical reflection and the vindication of original peoples.

This change in historical paradigm was formalized on October 10, 2002, through Presidential Decree No. 2028, signed by Commander Hugo Chávez. The measure aimed to highlight the dignity and contributions of indigenous ethnic groups in the face of colonization that began after Christopher Columbus’ arrival to the American continent in 1492.

Since then, other countries around the world began questioning so-called Columbus Day, pointing toward the genocidal nature of the European invasion of the American continent.

On this day, tribute is paid to the caciques and historical leaders who spearheaded the resistance efforts in Venezuelan territory, among whom Guaicaipuro, Tiuna, Caricuao, Chacao, Terepaima, and Urimare stand out.

As a national holiday, work activities and public institution services are suspended. Meanwhile, marches, educational events, and cultural gatherings organized by the Venezuelan state and communities are held throughout the country, aimed at reaffirming pluriethnicity and their rights recognized in the Bolivarian Constitution.

Members of various ethnic groups expressed the significance of this commemoration. Ever Zambrano, from the Kariña people, highlighted the importance of the mobilizations: “A mobilization is carried out in which the states participate, our clothing is displayed. The idea is that we are recognized as original peoples of Venezuela, and we also want to make our ancestral culture known.”

For her part, Gladys Castro, from the Wayúu people, pointed out the spiritual value of the date: “It is a sacred date for us. It is a day when we take care of ourselves, we perform our due rituals and typical foods such as cattle, sheep, goat, and we share with family, friends, as well as neighbors; we have traditional drinks.”

Finally, Eddy Castro, from the Inga people, emphasized the preservation of identity values: “It is a very important day because it reminds us that we exist and that our coming generations will continue with the values, the union, the peace, the diplomacy of the indigenous peoples.”

The commemoration of October 12 in Venezuela represents a date to honor the legacy and ancestral roots, transforming an event that historically generated debates about the consequences of the invasion of indigenous populations into a space for cultural recognition and reaffirmation.

The activities organized by the communities and the Venezuelan state seek to ensure that the memory of ancestral leaders and ethnic diversity continue to be fundamental pillars of national identity, in line with the values and principles of Chavismo.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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