Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Saturday, October 3, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez visited La Guaira to inspect housing, health, and transport projects as reconstruction continues following the catastrophic June 24 earthquakes.

Her agenda began at Maiquetía airport, continued with a new housing complex and the return of earthquake survivors to repaired homes, and concluded with the reopening of hospital services. The work combines state financing and public works with the direct participation of organized residents in rebuilding their communities.

Analysts contrast the Chavista government’s response with that of far-right governments in the region, which often leave working-class communities to shoulder the burden of natural disasters while prioritizing private interests.

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In Venezuela, they argue that state-funded reconstruction and the direct participation of organized communities reflect Chavismo’s grassroots character. Despite US coercion following the January 3 military attack and kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro, the recovery effort continues to prioritize ordinary people’s homes, healthcare, and public services.

New domestic arrivals terminal

Rodríguez first inspected and inaugurated a temporary domestic arrivals terminal at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía.

The new terminal is intended to ease passenger congestion and speed up arrivals on domestic routes. According to Prensa Presidencial, it addresses increased passenger traffic and forms part of Venezuela’s efforts to restore and improve its transport infrastructure.

Housing construction in Catia La Mar

The acting president then inspected Los Sueños Azules, a housing development on the Mamo plateau in Catia La Mar, within the grounds of the General Simón Bolívar naval base. The Ministry of Communication shared photographs of the visit, while the Housing Ministry published an update on the project.

The complex is designed to accommodate 1,000 apartments in 250 four-unit buildings, known as tetracasas. Officials reported that 744 apartments were complete, another 64 were 98% finished, and 112 were undergoing structural and masonry work.

Each apartment measures 77 square meters and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, dining room, and kitchen. The development also includes sports courts, a vertical gym, a playground, and communal plazas.

Governor José Alejandro Terán highlighted the role of residents organized through condominium associations, working with state support to restore their communities. He reported that repairs were underway on more than 7,000 homes in La Guaira and emphasized the role of organized communities in restoring damaged buildings.

Families return to repaired homes

Rodríguez subsequently led the seventh handover of repaired homes under the Venezuela Renace Plan from Urimare parish. The nationwide delivery comprised 607 homes—575 apartments and 32 houses—benefiting 2,279 people.

In the Martín Vegas development in Urimare, 102 homes were completed: 94 apartments and eight houses for 391 residents. This brought the number of housing solutions reported for the sector to 218.

The other housing deliveries announced during the event were:

• Altagracia, Caracas: 136 apartments in the Ana María and Doña Amalia buildings, benefiting 479 people.

• Santa Teresa, Caracas: 96 apartments in Pilita 1 and Pilita 2, benefiting 436 people.

• Leoncio Martínez, Miranda: 31 apartments in Residencias Primavera, benefiting 78 people.

• El Recreo, Sucre, San Agustín, and 23 de Enero, Caracas: 242 homes—218 apartments and 24 houses—benefiting 895 people.

The program also provides financing for condominium boards and neighborhood associations to manage repairs with support from state institutions and public and private banks. Rodríguez announced financing for 96 condominium boards in Aragua. Additional options include assistance for temporary rentals and purchases of existing homes.

During her conversations with residents, Rodríguez acknowledged that some families still need further assistance and instructed the program’s leadership to accompany them through the recovery process.

“It is very important that you know you are not alone,” she told families.

Hospital services reopen

Rodríguez concluded the inspection agenda at the Dr. José María Vargas Regional General Hospital, where she reviewed the first phase of rehabilitation following earthquake damage.

Reopened hospital services included maternity care, neonatal intensive care, internal medicine, traumatology, pediatrics, the laboratory, and the emergency operating room.

She was accompanied by officials Anabel Pereira, Isabel Iturria, and Juan José Ramírez; Health Minister Carlos Alvarado; Communication Minister Miguel Pérez Pirela; and Governor Terán.

The visit also reviewed repairs across La Guaira’s public hospital network, including Pariata Hospital, Carayaca Hospital, and the La Guaira Ophthalmological Center, as Venezuela works to restore access to care for communities affected by the disaster.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF

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