Venezuela: Families Affected by June 24 Earthquakes Move to New Temporary Housing Units

On Monday afternoon, dozens of families who had lost their homes in the June 24 double earthquake were moved to the first temporary houses built in Ciudad Caribia by the Venezuelan government.

These families that transferred to the single-family temporary housing units on Monday, October 19, had been living at the César Nieves temporary shelter in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, the state most affected by the double earthquake.

From the temporary housing units in Ciudad Caribia, some people shared with Diario VEA photos and videos of the space.

Each housing unit is equipped with a double bed, two bunk beds, a kitchen with utensils, and a refrigerator. Families told Diario VEA that the refrigerators are stocked with various basic items. They explained that among the food products were chicken, eggs, water, cornmeal, and other products. They also reported that they have air conditioning and a flat-screen TV.

They reported that this Monday was a difficult day for them. From very early, they waited for the trucks that would take them to Ciudad Caribia. The transfer began at noon. It was in the late afternoon and evening when they were finally settled.

In the videos shared by one of the families, a child could be seen sleeping, tucked in, on a bunk bed. Another child, a bit older, was still running around the house, while his parents told Diario VEA that they were “very tired” and were about to sleep. However, they expressed their gratitude for being settled in a more comfortable space.

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In another video sent to the portal, there was a similar scene of children sleeping safely in beds. In the background, adult voices could be heard conversing, while people were seen organizing the material belongings that they had been able to save from the earthquakes.

In the afternoon, workers involved in the project told Diario VEA about the arrival of two buses with families from temporary camps in La Guaira.

They explained to the outlet that they have been working on the construction of these houses with a lot of love, as they feel in their hearts the tragedy that people experienced on the coast on that fateful June 24.

On Monday, the workers were excited upon seeing the families finally arrive. They mentioned that the families were being settled in blocs 2 and 3 of the Single-Family Temporary Housing Units, which are the ones that are ready.

They also reported that they are continuing to work on the construction of the other blocs that will constitute additional Single-Family Temporary Camps.

On the digital platform TikTok, several videos are circulating showing families being placed in the homes. In the audiovisual material, the joy of the children can be heard.

Diario VEA visited this housing project in Ciudad Caribia several times and was able to observe the setting up of playgrounds, as well as the construction of temporary houses. A baseball field and a soccer field are also being constructed.

On September 28, the chief of staff for Temporary Camps, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, reported that more than 1,500 people are working round-the-clock in Ciudad Caribia to finish assembling 800 single-family homes and deliver them in the coming days to 800 families, who were victims of the double earthquake in June.

“These homes can be assembled with incredible ease,” he said at that time while he was on a tour of the facilities to observe the progress of the construction. “The single-family homes with two floors, that is, one home above and another below, are installed with such speed that the kits to build the homes barely arrived on Saturday, and today, here in these three blocs, we have 154 homes in this bloc, 118 homes in that one, and in the bloc further back … next to the mountain, we are installing 504 homes.”

“We are looking for other terrains so that we can install more than 3,000 homes here in Ciudad Caribia,” he said on September 28, in a message on social media.

(Diario VEA) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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