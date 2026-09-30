Venezuela FM Holds Several Bilateral Meetings at UN General Assembly

In the context of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York, Venezuela carried out a significant diplomatic effort aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia led an intense agenda of high-level meetings at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Venezuela and various multilateral forums, focused on strengthening mutual cooperation and respect for sovereignty, as reported by Orinoco Tribune on September 27.

One such meeting took place at the Permanent Mission of Venezuela with the official delegation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, led by Prime Minister Godwin Friday. Plasencia highlighted Venezuela’s Caribbean identity and the strategic relevance of the region to ensure stability, integration, and economic development in the Americas.

The Venezuelan foreign minister also held meetings with the foreign ministers of India, the Philippines, South Africa, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, where the delegations reviewed the common agenda and exchanged proposals to strengthen agreements in key areas such as energy, mining, and agricultural development.

Similarly, Plasencia held bilateral meetings with delegations from Hungary, Libya, Bolivia, Jordan, Qatar, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye.

On the multilateral level, FM Plasencia met UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih and discussed matters of humanitarian and diplomatic interest.

With this extensive diplomatic agenda, the Venezuelan government reaffirmed its commitment to Bolivarian peace diplomacy, the construction of a multicentric and multipolar world, and the strengthening of dialogue based on mutual respect with the nations of the world.

(LaIguana.TV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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