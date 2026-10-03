Venezuela Installs Modern Autotransformer to Bolster Electric System

Venezuela’s public electricity company, Corpoelec, installed a new 450 MVA (megavolt-ampere) autotransformer at the Planta Centro substation in Carabobo state to transfer 600 MW from the generating Unit 6 to the National Electric System (SEN). The company reported that it is carrying out works on the infrastructure where the 400 kV / 230 kV equipment was mounted.

The energy transmission enables the continuous transport and distribution of the 600 megawatts supplied by Unit 6 of Planta Centro to the SEN, according to a statement on Corpoelec’s official Instagram account. The agency emphasized that this work directly contributes to the stability of the electricity service along the coastal corridor of Puerto Cabello and Falcón, “minimizing the impact of load fluctuations.”

🚨 Corpoelec trabaja para restablecer las capacidades del sistema eléctrico 🔴 El presidente de Corpoelec, Juan Fernández, informó que la fuerza trabajadora retomó los planes de restitución del servicio ante el incremento de la demanda causado por altas temperaturas y mayor… pic.twitter.com/rclZhVznfR — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) September 30, 2026

The network flexibility connects extra-high voltage systems (400 kV) with high voltage (230 kV), maintaining electrical flow to the entire central region. This design ensures robustness along the coast and stability in the distribution system for users in the area.

On Tuesday, September 29, Venezuelan Energy Minister Rolando Alcalá and Corpoelec President Juan Fernández announced work to strengthen the SEN. Alcalá specified that Unit 6 of Planta Centro is expected to be commissioned in the coming days. “This generating plant is going to contribute 600 megawatts to the National Electric System, which will allow its stability in the central and central-western region of the country,” the minister highlighted.

In joint statements, the minister indicated that seven units will also be incorporated in Zulia state. The units will “contribute over 500 megawatts to the state, and other units nationwide, in total translating to 1,300 megawatts in this last quarter of 2026, which will create more stability, more continuity, and fewer interruptions in the electricity service for all users in general.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Partido PSUV (Oficial) (@partidopsuv)

The plan aims to add 1,300 MW to the SEN in the last quarter of 2026, prioritizing thermoelectric recovery and transmission optimization. Officials stressed that these actions follow a technical schedule to reduce interruptions and address rising demand.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CD/SF

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