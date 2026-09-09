Venezuela Is Processing 600 Tons of Debris Hourly at Key Disposal Center

The operational deployment covers an area of ​​eight hectares and involves 27 pieces of heavy machinery and 150 skilled workers.

With an installed capacity to process 600 tons of debris and wreckage per hour—material originating from areas affected by the double earthquake on June 24—operations are steadily progressing at the Temporary Disposal Center in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, in accordance with the state’s Dignified and Safe Clearing Plan.

The operational deployment spans eight hectares and involves the use of 27 pieces of heavy machinery on site alongside a workforce of 150 skilled personnel.

Engineers, technicians, mechanics, machinery operators, and administrative and logistics staff are participating in the effort, working double shifts to accelerate site preparation and processing tasks, according to a press release from the Ministry of Public Works.

As the primary objective is to protect the marine ecosystem and the beaches of La Guaira, the center maintains a strict 10-meter buffer zone from the shoreline.

Furthermore, the facility utilizes machinery equipped with extended-reach arms to operate in the lowest-lying coastal areas without disturbing the water’s edge.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL

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