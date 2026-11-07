Venezuela: Labor Conflict or Prelude to Political Violence?

By Misión Verdad – Nov 8, 2026

In her message to the country on October 29, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez outlined the government’s strategy to consolidate sustained economic recovery, without overlooking the structural challenges the task entails.

In her address, the acting president addressed the salary issue without mincing words. This key factor has become a recurring demand since the state has faced the constriction of external income due to the unilateral coercive measures. She announced timelines for implementing salary increases during 2027, conditioned on the economic growth in each preceding quarter. This announcement, in addition to benefiting the population, made it clear that it is not a temporary promise, but the result of a planned fiscal effort to gradually address the accumulated social debts.

In this context, the recent protests in the Guayana region should be considered, triggered by alleged grievances over the payment of bonuses to retirees of the basic companies. What began as attempts to block roads quickly escalated into extreme forms of pressure that hark back to episodes of political violence, such as the guarimbas and insurrections in 2014 and 2017.

In mid-October, a group of protesters set up camps in front of the Venezuelan Corporation of Guyana (CVG) building, where they presented their main demand: a one-time payment of $1,200, without breaking it into installments or alternative compensation schemes. In this way, the protesters completely closed off any possibility of negotiation amid ongoing financial restrictions that the State is experiencing, whose current budgetary priority is focused on assisting the families affected by the June 24 earthquakes.

While labor demands are constitutional rights, and legitimate protests are protected by national law, the disruption caused by certain tactics recalls the worst times of destabilization in a national context marked by political stability.

Sequence of events: the dynamics of the protests and the dialogue

After Rodríguez’s announcement, two union leaders began a hunger strike, using health as a mechanism of political coercion. When the mobilization resorted to self-harm, the focus shifted from the real demands to the personal drama, giving the protest an individualistic tint that would hinder collective negotiation. This action, in particular, raised alarms about the radicalization of the protest and generated questions about what the true intentions of the protesters might be, especially because this pressure mechanism has been used by these same leaders in previous protests. In other words, we are witnessing repeated behaviors that aim not only to achieve wage demands but also to generate fear and social chaos.

In this context, on October 31, the first meeting took place between a high-level government commission and the spokespersons of the protests with the greatest media impact. The meeting was attended by the governor of Bolívar state, Yulisbeth García; the president of CVG, Héctor Silva; and representatives from the Ombudsperson’s Office and the Public Ministry. During the meeting, unlike the stridency maintained on social media, the strikers adopted a conciliatory stance and presented their requests in a formal tone, even committing to end the hunger strike (a commitment that was not honored by those who gave their word). For its part, the State took note of the demands to present to the Ministry of Economy and Finance and evaluate budgetary feasibility.

However, on November 4, during the second meeting, the union leaders abruptly left just a few minutes after the session began, refusing to listen to the proposals that the CVG presidency was prepared to present.

This refusal to engage in dialogue resulted in the continuation of street protests with systematic obstruction of highways, bridges, and arterial roads adjacent to the Guayana industries, directly affecting the movement of workers, students, and citizens. The blockades included burning tires and the virtual paralysis of access to San Félix, Puerto Ordaz, and Ciudad Bolívar, resulting in skirmishes between pedestrians and protesters.

Currently, the political timing between street mobilization and salary negotiations with the state is out of sync in a context where the return of María Corina Machado, a usual suspect of such disruptive actions, gains media traction and political expectation within the opposition’s symbolic capital amid the institutional transformations driven by the government. It is evident that a stable Venezuela does not align with the mood that extremist sectors would need to exacerbate. Not coincidentally, they have employed these types of strategies to pressure other destabilizing outcomes.

In any case, for now, we can only see the tactics but not the strategy in this scenario, perhaps because there is none, or because it is sufficiently veiled due to the current moment of political stability that the country is experiencing.

Real data about the unions’ demands

The size of the CVG industrial park—comprising 14 companies, a direct active payroll of approximately 20,000 employees, thousands of workers in “not required” status like the 5,500 from SIDOR, and a total system exceeding 65,000 labor links between active and retired workers—demonstrates that any extraordinary adjustment requires a rigorous process of financial calculation and scaling. However, the positions of the protesting sectors have remained detached from this macroeconomic reality.

The mobilizations have also highlighted a lack of union representation, as they do not reflect the sentiments of the entire active workforce or the retirees, who have mostly opted for dialogue with the institution.

The resolution of these conflicts does not solely depend on the availability of immediate resources, but on the ability to come up with viable solutions that harmonize the workers’ legitimate demands with the financial stability of a state that balances Guayana’s productive recovery with covering priority national emergencies.

Ultimately, resolving controversies in the labor and social spheres cannot be separated from the collective need to build peaceful coexistence in the country. Just as the national government and sectors of the opposition have been experimenting with spaces for dialogue and political understanding, as demonstrated by the establishment of working groups for peace aimed at processing differences through institutional channels, the Guayana region and its workforce need to work through channels of mutual understanding. Preserving the stability and daily life of the communities requires courage and judgment to recognize that, even amid economic difficulties, constructive dialogue remains the only viable path to address social demands and advance toward national recovery.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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