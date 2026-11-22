Venezuela’s National Assembly published on Friday the official list of 1,343 citizens who formally applied for top positions at the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), opening a period during which citizens can file objections against the applicants until December 5.

The Judicial Nominations Committee of the National Assembly released the list on November 20. Of the total, 1,066 applicants seek posts as justices, 166 applied to be inspector general of courts, and 111 submitted applications to head the National School of the Judiciary.

Through its social media channels, the legislature said the formal period for citizen challenges begins on Saturday, November 21, and runs through December 5.

The call for applications and the evaluation phases are being carried out under Article 264 of the Venezuelan Constitution, in line with Article 71 of the Organic Law of the Supreme Court of Justice, the committee detailed. Under the rules it disseminated, any citizen may submit objections against applicants admitted to the preliminary registry.

To be valid, objections must be filed in writing and in person, and must be accompanied by solid evidence supporting the claims. The committee itself is responsible for evaluating and ruling on whether to admit the objections received within the legal deadline.

The text reads:

“The Judicial Postulations Committee, in accordance with article 264 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in accordance with article 71 of the Supreme Court of Justice Organization Act presents the list of citizens who submitted their application to hold the positions of Director or Director of the National School of Magistracy, starting the period of challenges, from November 21 to December 5, 2026.”

Selection process background

The process began in late September with the installation of the Preliminary Nominations Committee, which will help select the new justices of the Supreme Court. Officials described that step as the fulfillment of agreements reached between the parties in the first phase of negotiations, which they said are aimed at consolidating peace and well-being in Venezuela.

The procedure is meant to designate the 32 justices of the country’s highest court. The committee says previous experience shows the evaluation is carried out with transparency and technical rigor, without favoritism and without bias based on political affiliation or religious beliefs. It also noted that the parliamentary body sends the nominations to the Citizen Power branch before a final decision is made in a plenary session of the National Assembly.

Officials say the publication of the list and the opening of the challenge period reaffirm the institutional strength of the Venezuelan state.

(Telesur)

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