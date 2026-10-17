Venezuela: Over 48,000 Communal Councils to Participate in National Popular Consultation

Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Urban Agriculture Elías Sánchez reported that 48,086 Communal Councils will participate in the upcoming National Popular Consultation on Sunday, October 18. During a phone interview on Thursday, October 15, on the Radio Bemba program, broadcast by YVKE Mundial and hosted by Alejandro Silva, the minister said the consultation is not only an exercise in democracy but also represents a crucial moment for active communal participation.

Sánchez added that the councils have been organized in their respective communes, demonstrating the commitment and dedication of the communal spokespersons in building a more participatory future. The deputy minister emphasized that the community work and debate, which have been carried out prior to the voting, are fundamental to ensure that the voice of the people is heard and taken into account. The National Popular Consultation is, therefore, a milestone that invites all Venezuelans to get involved and contribute to the well-being of their communities, laying the groundwork for constructive dialogue and a more inclusive and participatory administration for everyone.

Referring to the importance of the democratic process and the decentralization of the public budget, Sánchez highlighted the importance of citizen participation in decision-making. This electoral event represents the largest participation since the consultations began in 2024, showing that the process has gained national support and created space to address and solve specific problems in the communities.

Sánchez emphasized that the national budget, which has often been administered centrally, is now discussed and decided collectively, focusing on productive investment and service improvement. This transformation not only empowers communities but also ensures resources are used more efficiently and in line with the population’s real needs. The decentralization of the budget is a crucial step toward an inclusive, participatory, and leading governance model, where every voice counts and every opinion is valued, strengthening democracy and fostering more equitable development.

In this vein, he also emphasized that the National Popular Consultation constitutes the consolidation of Participatory and Protagonistic Democracy enshrined in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. “It is democracy, the development of those constitutional principles that allow us to make decisions sovereignly and transform our concrete reality in response to a felt need discussed by the majority of the people living in the territory. It is a form of government that is alive,” he said.

“We do not put candidates or political trends in competition, but rather we agree on what we need to address, resolve, improve, and what benefits the majority of our community,” he continued. “It is an exercise that has definitely come to stay and strengthen democracy.”

The deputy minister explained that to carry out this grassroots electoral process, electing commune spokespersons at the national level has been fundamental. This ensures that the organized people manage and execute resources directly and transparently, fostering a sense of belonging and responsibility in collective decisions.

The National Popular Consultation is not only a participation mechanism but also a tool that empowers communities to express their opinions and priorities, thus promoting greater inclusion and equity in the democratic process.

Advances in the Communal Agro-Food Plan

Deputy Minister Elías Sánchez highlighted the Communal Agro-Food Plan’s achievements, including the start of the 2026 harvest of the first 5,000 hectares of yellow corn in Monagas state.

This effort has been made possible thanks to the active participation of 12 communes in the municipalities of Cedeño, Zamora, Aguasay, and Maturín, as well as the collaboration of 70 communes in the state of Guárico. Sánchez explained that this innovative agroproductive model is based on a repayable financing scheme, managed by the Communal Banks, which guarantees the timely delivery of supplies and seeds to strengthen national production and ensure the country’s food sovereignty.

Call for participation in Sunday’s consultation

The deputy minister called upon all Venezuelans to participate en masse at the polling stations on Sunday, October 18. He invited the citizens to exercise their right to vote in favor of the priority projects that each commune needs, promoting a significant transformation of the territories through communal self-governance.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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