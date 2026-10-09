Venezuela Proposes Implementation of National Orchestra in DR Congo

The ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Laura Evangelia Suárez, held a meeting with the Congolese minister of Sports, Youth, and Civic Education, Hugues Ngouélondélé, to discuss the prospects for bilateral cooperation, particularly the implementation of the Venezuelan National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs in the African country.

During the meeting, the Venezuelan diplomat described Venezuela’s El Sistema as a method to instill discipline and collective work through music. She spoke about its origin, structure, mission, methodology, and implementation at both national and international levels, presenting the cooperation proposal, which has the support of the Congolese government, according to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry’s press release.

Minister Ngouélondélé warmly welcomed the proposal to implement this social program in his country, committing to work together to make the initiative possible, which would begin at the Social Insertion and Reintegration Center in Aubeville, providing comprehensive care to young people.

El Sistema, founded in 1975 by Venezuelan educator, musician, and activist José Antonio Abreu, is the country’s publicly financed music-education program. The main objective of the program is to improve the living conditions of the country’s children and adolescents, especially those from the most disadvantaged sectors. Additionally, it aims to improve the training of human capital and instill civic values and discipline, generating better job opportunities in the future, and expanding the range of alternatives for better use of free time.

More than 1.3 million children and youth are part of El Sistema, as reported recently by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during the inauguration of the José Antonio Abreu Music University, in El Paraíso parish of Caracas, where she emphasized that “in Venezuela music is a right, we conceive it as a right.”

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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