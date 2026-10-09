Venezuela Reaffirms Commitment to Multilateralism at ECLAC Session in Dominican Republic

Venezuelan minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Félix Plasencia, is heading Venezuela’s official delegation at the 41st Session of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). The event, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 7, is taking place in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, and continues until Friday, October 9.

In his speech at the inaugural session, the Venezuelan foreign minister praised the position document presented by ECLAC, titled “Managing Transformations in an Era of Ruptures,” which calls upon the member states to identify the transformations needed by the region and planning how to make them possible.

Plasencia highlighted the complex global situation in the current era, characterized by the weakening of international cooperation norms, the increase in multilateral fragmentation, and the use of economic interdependence as a tool for competition and geopolitical pressure.

He emphasized that in this scenario, respect for the United Nations Charter, the sovereign equality of states, and adherence to collectively agreed norms are indispensable for preserving the political autonomy of developing nations and building more just and equitable economic relations.

He reiterated the Venezuelan government’s call to eliminate unilateral coercive measures and any practice that limits the ability of countries to finance their development, combat inequality, and ensure the well-being of their peoples.

He also specified that national autonomy should not be interpreted as isolation. He urged Latin America and the Caribbean to diversify their alliances, expand their markets, and engage globally, always safeguarding their sovereignty to decide their own development model.

To conclude, Plasencia emphasized the strategic importance of regional integration under the principle of “unity in diversity,” noting that it is not necessary to agree on all ideological positions to move forward with a common agenda. “Unity in diversity should let us transform our differences into cooperation and our complementarities into strengths,” he concluded.

Regional cooperation amid global challenges

The opening ceremony was presided over by the president of Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, and the executive secretary of ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs.

In his inaugural speech, Abinader stated that no country in Latin America and the Caribbean can face the current challenges in isolation, urging for deeper regional cooperation.

He said that achieving true development requires sustained growth, macroeconomic stability, solid institutions, as well as a conducive climate of trust and investment.

The executive secretary of ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, highlighted the strategic transition of this session: moving from the definition of development goals to the practical discussion of how to reach those goals.

He emphasized that it would involve strengthening administrative capacities, inter-institutional coordination, and the effective mobilization of resources to transform public policies into concrete results for the peoples of the region.

(LaIguana.TV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/

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