Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela’s Judicial Nominations Committee has received 1,343 applications for positions in the country’s judicial system, marking the completion of the registration phase of a process that includes the complete renewal of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

Committee President and National Assembly Deputy Giuseppe Alessandrello announced the total on Thursday, November 19, at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas, accompanied by other members of the judicial nominations committee.

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The positions open for applications include TSJ magistrates, the inspector general of tribunals, and the director of the National School of Magistracy. The committee is scheduled to publish the names of the applicants on Friday, November 20, before opening a period for objections.

Alessandrello described the number of applications as unprecedented for the process. The initial 15-day application period was extended by seven days and closed on Wednesday, November 18, after 22 consecutive days.

Judicial renewal and the dialogue process

The renewal of the TSJ is one of the central issues in the negotiations between the government of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and a sector of the far-right opposition represented by former deputies of the so-called “2015 National Assembly.” The opposition delegation is headed by Dinorah Figuera, while National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez leads the government delegation.

As Orinoco Tribune reported, the judicial renewal process had begun in April, but was interrupted after the June 24 earthquakes. An agreement reached by the negotiating delegations on August 12 called for reforming the TSJ’s organic law, expanding the Judicial Nominations Committee, and restarting the selection of magistrates.

The National Assembly subsequently amended the law to establish a 23-member committee, composed of 11 deputies and 12 additional representatives from across different sectors of society. The committee was installed on October 23, after the assembly swore in its members.

During their third round of negotiations, which concluded in October, the delegations also discussed political guarantees and the review of legislation affecting the judicial system and political disqualifications.

Although the negotiations are presented as a Venezuelan dialogue, Washington has openly backed the far-right delegation and discussed the intended pace and outcome of the process. The US imperialist role follows its January 3 bombing of Venezuela and kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady and National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores.

US imperial secretary of state, Marco Rubio, has promoted a three-phase plan of stabilization, reconstruction, and political transition. As the Orinoco Tribune reported, Rubio met Figuera in Washington in October and said future discussions would address reform of the National Electoral Council (CNE), after work on the judicial system. These far-right deputies also received payments by the US colonial government until around December 2025.

The political “transition” Rubio was referring to—a euphemism for regime change according to many analysts—ultimately envisages presidential elections that benefit the US empire and directly follow the restructuring of the TSJ and the CNE. According to an earlier report published by Orinoco Tribune, the envisioned sequence would be followed by a declaration that the presidency is vacant and the calling of elections within six months. No election date has been announced so far.

This US-backed timetable places decisions about Venezuela’s sovereign judicial and electoral institutions in the context of the continuing imperialist pressure that followed the January 3 US attack. Washington has simultaneously secured expanded access to Venezuela’s oil resources and influence over the country’s oil revenues.

Publication, objections, and next steps

The judicial nominations process opened on October 28. On November 11, the committee announced a seven-day extension through November 18, giving applicants additional time to submit their credentials.

Alessandrello reported that the list of candidates will be published on November 20 in national media and through the National Assembly’s digital platforms. Members of the public will then be able to present substantiated objections to applicants.

According to Últimas Noticias, Alessandrello said the objection period would last 15 working days. The committee would then have eight days to consider whether objections are admissible; affected candidates would be called to present their arguments and evidence.

After the committee evaluates the applications and prepares a preliminary selection, Citizen Power conducts a second preselection. The National Assembly then makes the final selection of the TSJ magistrates. The nominations committee is also responsible for advising on the selection of the inspector general of tribunals and the director of the National School of Magistracy.

In its November 12 estimate, Orinoco Tribune projected that the National Assembly could select the new magistrates in the first half of January 2027 if the remaining stages proceed without significant delays. This is an editorial estimate, not an officially announced date or a single constitutional deadline; the time needed to evaluate 1,343 applications and resolve objections can still affect the schedule.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU

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