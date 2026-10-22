Venezuela: Record Turnout for Popular Consultation, Youth Consultation Scheduled for February 2027

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez noted that this week’s National Popular Consultation registered the highest turnout of all communal consultations held in the country’s history. She made the comments on Wednesday during a visit to the Nueve Raíces de Simón Communal Circuit in Caracas, where she also announced that the next Popular Consultation of the Youth will take place in February 2027.

The acting president also stated that the Venezuelan government would finance all seven projects submitted by the commune with the highest participation in each state. In the Capital District, Mayor Carmen Meléndez and Head of Government Nahum Fernández stated that Caracas will fund the first- and second-place projects in every communal circuit. Rodríguez called on youth to prepare projects for the February 2027 consultation.

Later, at a separate assembly with condominium boards in Caracas, Rodríguez discussed support for older residents who live alone or have difficulty reaching health services. She said that a program was being considered in which nurses would visit these individuals at their home and pledged government support for food and medical care.

During the assembly, the acting president also recommended that a special plan be drawn up to repair and maintain elevators in residential buildings, citing the difficulties faced by older people living on upper floors when elevators are out of service.

The assembly followed the first participation of condominium boards in the national consultation process. Rodríguez told the boards they would continue to receive government support and encouraged them to work with communities to address residents’ needs.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

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