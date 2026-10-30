Venezuela Reorganizes Foreign Ministry, Assigns Plasencia to Recover Gold Stolen by the UK

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has announced a reorganization of Venezuela’s foreign ministry, naming Oliver Blanco as minister of foreign affairs and international trade, appointing Félix Plasencia to lead the presidency’s international affairs office, moving Marynna Saatdjian and Saúl Ameliach into new vice-ministerial roles, and naming Yuri Pimentel as the new first vice-minister.

Rodríguez said the changes were intended to strengthen Venezuela’s international relations and advance the country’s “geopolitical recovery” through cooperation and friendship with other nations, according to La Iguana TV’s report on the announcement made this Thursday, October 29. These appointments connect diplomatic relations, international trade, and the recovery of Venezuelan public assets held abroad within a reorganized government team.

Plasencia’s new assignment puts gold recovery at the center

Plasencia, who had led the ministry of foreign affairs and international trade since July, was named director of international affairs of the presidency, La Iguana TV reported. Rodríguez said his first task would be to travel to the UK and pursue the return of Venezuelan gold illegally held by the Bank of England. “There are no excuses” for the gold to remain there, she said, reaffirming that its continued retention is a theft of Venezuela’s resources.

The appointment follows the July merger of the foreign affairs and foreign trade ministries, when Rodríguez placed Plasencia at the head of the combined ministry. A career diplomat who entered the Foreign Ministry in 1991, Plasencia has served in diplomatic and government posts, including as ambassador to China and as foreign minister from 2021 to 2022. His new assignment gives a senior diplomat with experience in Europe and Asia a direct role in the government’s effort to recover a Venezuelan state asset from the UK.

Blanco moves from vice-minister to foreign minister

Blanco had served as vice-minister for Europe and North America since February and became first vice-minister in July, according to local outlets. Rodríguez praised his commitment and professionalism as she announced his promotion to replace Plasencia.

An internationalist, Blanco was active in the youth ranks of far-right opposition party Democratic Action (AD), and headed communications at the National Assembly under Henry Ramos Allup. His appointment places a far-right opposition leader at the head of the country’s diplomacy, following several months second in line behind Plasencia.

Saatdjian takes the Europe and North America portfolio

Diplomat and economist Marynna Saatdjian was appointed vice-minister for Europe and North America, succeeding Blanco in the regional portfolio, La Iguana TV reported. Rodríguez described her as an “extraordinary professional, diplomat, and economist.” Before the move, Saatdjian was vice-minister for international trade, where she worked to promote exports and investment and supported export training for communal coffee producers through the ministry, according to the foreign ministry. Her move brings trade experience tied to communal production into a portfolio central to Venezuela’s relations with Europe and the US empire.

Pimentel becomes first vice-minister

Yuri Pimentel was also announced as first vice-minister of the foreign ministry, stepping up from his position as vice-minister for Africa. His official biography lists earlier posts as minister of communication and information, president of Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), vice-president of Telesur, and vice-minister of planning for industries.

Pimentel’s appointment brings a senior figure with experience in the Bolivarian government’s media, communications, and industrial institutions into the ministry’s top coordinating post.

Ameliach takes charge of international trade

Economist Saúl Ameliach was appointed vice-minister for international trade, having served as a vice-minister in the ministry of economy and finance and as president of the Institute of Economic Studies of Venezuela. Rodríguez called international trade an “essential task” and described Ameliach as a highly capable economist.

The appointment transfers an economic policy official into the trade portfolio as the ministry combines diplomatic work with efforts to expand international commerce. Together, the changes place trade promotion, regional diplomacy, and the recovery of national assets illegally seized abroad among the government’s immediate foreign-policy priorities.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU

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