Venezuela Reports 38.8% Drop in Food Imports as Domestic Production Expands

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has reported that food imports in Venezuela have dropped by 38.8% compared with 2024, and that the expansion of domestic production is why imports are less necessary. She also reported that the economy grew by 6.6% in the third quarter of 2026.

Growth amid US blockade legacy

Rodríguez made her reports during the Conindustria Industrial Congress in Caracas on Tuesday, November 3. She said the third-quarter growth came despite the June 24 double earthquake, which affected economic activity, and that consumption capacity had risen by 23% over the previous year, with October’s monthly inflation being the lowest in two years.

This recent growth follows a profound economic contraction resulting from the US empire-led blockade of Venezuela. The IMF put Venezuela’s nominal GDP at $338.7 billion in 2012 and projects it at $124.2 billion in 2026, which is about 63% lower in current US-dollar terms. This means that despite the sustained economic growth, the size of the Venezuelan economy is almost one third of the 2012 size.

A UN Special Rapporteur’s report found that US colonial sanctions and the economic blockade have continued to exacerbate Venezuela’s pre-existing crisis, constrain public spending, and obstruct recovery, estimating that real GDP decreased by about 74% between 2014 and 2022.

Production, investment, and financing

Rodríguez said imports of industrial raw materials had increased by 31% compared with 2025, while imports of processed food had fallen by 38.8% compared with 2024.

She urged industrialists to raise the use of installed capacity—which she put at 52%—to 100%. She also said oil production had risen by 8.5% over the previous 12 months, reaching an average of 1.244 million barrels per day in October and 1.251 million barrels per day at the time of her remarks.

Rodríguez stated that 80 energy agreements have been signed so far, and pointed to the reformed Hydrocarbons Law’s requirement for national companies, workers, services, and private capital to participate in the new energy investment projects.

She called for private investment in the electricity system and said a bill to reform it was moving through the National Assembly. Rodríguez also reported that the government was preparing tax reforms and the removal of export procedures, and that it would soon present a long-term economic program covering 2040 and 2050.

Rodríguez further stated that Venezuela was negotiating with multilateral financial institutions for $17 billion in financing over the next five years, including financing for productive private-sector projects rather than consumption-driven initiatives.

Monagas commune visit

On Wednesday, the acting president visited several production units in Monagas state, ending with the Renacer Productivo Commune in Maturín.

Rodríguez described the commune as a community-led effort, and reaffirmed that decisions about local projects should come from local assemblies and organized communities. She praised Maturín’s turnout in the recent communal consultation, and said a national youth consultation is already schedule for February.

She called for productive communes to take a leading role in the economy and in the Venezuela Alimenta plan, which she described as a drive toward “hambre cero.” She said the government was working with communes and public and private producers to expand food production.

Rodríguez described Monagas as a state with oil, gas, agricultural, and livestock potential, and invited Venezuelans living abroad to return, saying the country offered opportunities to work and produce.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU

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