Venezuela: School Bags Will be Distributed to 1 Million Students

Venezuelan Education Minister Héctor Rodríguez reported the distribution of school bags to benefit more than one million children during the academic year that has just begun. Meanwhile, uniform production will be increased from seven to 14 million pieces.

The minister made the announcement on Thursday, September 17, while visiting La Espada de Bolívar commune in Caracas’ Cota 905 neighborhood, where a significant portion of school uniforms for Venezuelan students are made.

Rodríguez reported that in the last academic year, seven million uniforms were produced and school bags were delivered to over 400,000 children. This year, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has set a goal to double both figures: to exceed one million children benefiting from school bags and to increase uniforms produced to 14 million.

“The communes are joining efforts to produce uniforms for our students,” the minister said.

Simón Rodríguez High School reopened in Caracas after renovations

Minister Héctor Rodríguez reopened the Simón Rodríguez high school in Caracas. The facilities have been renovated and expanded to accommodate growth in student enrollment, which has increased from 500 to 800 students, necessitating an expansion of its infrastructure.

Rodríguez reported that the school is part of the 1,500 educational institutions being rehabilitated throughout Venezuela. At Simón Rodríguez High School, waterproofing work, renovation of electrical, sanitary and kitchen installations, and painting were carried out.

“We are going to continue until all the schools are renovated,” the minister said. “We are not going to stop until all educational infrastructure is good and we will keep improving, because improving education is improving the country.”

During the tour of the school, he also announced that nationwide school enrollment has increased from 5.5 million to 6.9 million.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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