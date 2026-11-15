Venezuela Strengthens Energy and Trade Ties with Qatar and Türkiye

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez met with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Istanbul, Türkiye.

At the meeting on Friday, November 13, the two authorities reviewed strategic alliances and joint projects in energy, gas, commerce, agriculture, tourism, and investment.

Venezuela and Qatar, two oil producers, have had continuous diplomatic relations for 53 years, formally established in 1973.

The meeting in Istanbul is part of Delcy Rodríguez’s international agenda in Türkiye following her participation in the 31st Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya.

Air connection

This bilateral meeting took place nine days after the formal start of Qatar Airways operations on the Doha–Bogotá–Caracas route. On November 4, Qatar Airways’ first commercial flight landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía. This milestone made the company the first Gulf airline to start regular flights to Venezuela.

Qatar Airways announced two weekly flights, on Wednesdays and Sundays, using Boeing 777-200LR aircraft equipped for long-haul routes.

This connection between the Middle East and South America links Caracas with an international network of over 160 destinations in Asia and Oceania, facilitating passenger transit and direct commercial exchange.

This new air connectivity enhances Qatar’s participation in Venezuela’s 19th International Tourism Fair (FITVen) as a guest country, positioning Venezuela as a priority destination for international investment.

Mutual support

Under the principles of peace diplomacy, Rodríguez highlighted Qatar’s humanitarian support following the double earthquake that shook Venezuela on June 24.

The Qatari government activated an airlift for assistance and deployed a field hospital in Caracas to care for the injured. It was due to the earthquakes that the launch of the air route from Qatar, originally scheduled for July, was rescheduled to November.

The high-level meeting in Istanbul continues the bilateral agenda between Caracas and Doha this year, following Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani’s official visit to Venezuela in February.

With updates to agreements in the gas, tourism, and agro-food sectors, the two countries aim to boost mutual investments and strengthen logistical connectivity between the Caribbean and West Asia.

Türkiye

On Thursday, November 12, Venezuelan Hydrocarbons Minister Paula Henao and her Turkish counterpart, Alparslan Bayraktar, held a bilateral meeting to review planned joint projects in oil and natural gas.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of COP31. During the meeting, the two officials reviewed the bilateral trade in the energy sector and examined new avenues for investment. The delegations also agreed on the need to diversify the international exploration and production portfolio.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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