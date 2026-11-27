By Aram Aharonian – Nov 24, 2026

Oil deals and military pacts: The United States is working to neutralize the most advanced, sovereignty-centered project of the 21st century in Latin America.

During his recent shameful visit to Venezuela, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made these disgraceful remarks: “Today, under the leadership of President Trump and in close collaboration with President Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela has come to understand what President Trump and the United States understand: You cannot have a nation without borders, and you cannot have borders without territorial integrity.”

He added, “Venezuelans are good people—God-fearing, hardworking, and patriotic. Together, we are reclaiming their country and our hemisphere. Operation Absolute Resolve showed that the United States won’t allow narco-terrorists to threaten Americans, undermine our borders, or act with impunity throughout the Western Hemisphere.”

It seems like anyone who disagrees with or fails to comply with the directives and wishes of Donald Trump and his entourage is immediately labeled a narco-terrorist.

Hegseth is the latest member of President Donald Trump’s administration to travel to Venezuela. Earlier this year, the secretaries of the Interior and Energy visited the South American nation, focusing on efforts to tap into its oil reserves and critical minerals.

This comes after Trump said in August that Hegseth had helped negotiate a sweeping agreement for the United States to take control of Venezuela’s oil reserves. General Francis Donovan of the US Southern Command, the head of military operations in Latin America, has also met at least twice this year in Venezuela with interim authorities.

The New York Times recently reported that Washington is seeking to sign an agreement with Venezuela that would establish the legal basis for a long-term US military presence in the country. The proposed agreement would be a Status of Forces Agreement, known as SOFA. However, Venezuela had already experienced foreign military intervention before any formal agreement was proposed.

A SOFA establishes the legal conditions under which one country’s armed forces may remain and operate in another country’s territory. The accompanying privileges and immunities create an exceptional legal regime for foreign forces. Under the guise of cooperation, foreign forces establish a power relationship that limits the host state’s ability to exercise full authority over its territory. In this case, the host state is Venezuela.

The initiative is part of a process that began with the January 3 military intervention—the bombing of Caracas, the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro, and the killing of Venezuelans and Cubans—and the subsequent political and economic conditions. This intervention was not an isolated event, but rather the beginning of an escalation. Donald Trump immediately announced that the United States would take control of Venezuela.

Analyst Leopoldo Puchi recalls that other military actions followed the January intervention, including a rapid-response exercise in the capital in May, the bombing of Las Claritas in Bolívar state in June, and the drone attack in Apure on October 30. He adds that Washington officials are now seeking to turn what soldiers have already imposed as a fait accompli into a diplomatic agreement.

But Hegseth did not stop there. After implicating the president installed by the United States, he said, “That is the Monroe Doctrine. Venezuela has transitioned from being our most aggressive regional threat to becoming a compliant security partner. We are rebuilding its armed forces alongside the United States and restoring our historic military partnership. We have President Delcy Rodríguez to thank for her close cooperation in stabilizing Venezuela and ridding it of narco-terrorists once and for all. We could not have done it without her.”

Hegseth was referring to the neutralization of the most advanced, sovereignty-centered project to emerge in our hemisphere during the current century.

The Military Pact

The proposed military agreement should be considered in light of the economic conditions imposed on Venezuela following the intervention. The oil agreement with Washington gives the United States control over 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and authority over Venezuelan oil revenue, managed by the US Treasury.

The military agreement would extend that dependence into the realm of defense. The US military is also present in Venezuela’s energy sector. Through North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP), based in Barbados, the Pentagon is involved in oil operations that link US military interests—including those tied to conflicts in which the United States is involved—to a sector central to Venezuela’s economy.

On February 4, 1992, after his failed military rebellion, Hugo Chávez said: “Comrades, unfortunately, for now, the objectives we set for ourselves have not been achieved.” That “for now” threatens to become a rallying cry for the resistance.

(The Assembly Media)

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