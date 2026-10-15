Venezuela: University Student Protest Prompts Culture Ministry Talks on University Conditions

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Tuesday, students at the fine arts campus of Venezuela’s National Experimental University of the Arts (UNEARTE) demonstrated and demanded solutions to deteriorating facilities, registration failures, and inadequate student services. The mobilization led to direct talks with Culture Ministry head Alejandro López and a proposal to create organizations involving students and university authorities.

Grievances by students include uncertainty about which university buildings were safe following the June 24 earthquakes, missing grades, insufficient course offerings, and the absence of a functioning dining service. Students from Altos Mirandinos said they lacked a physical campus where they could receive instruction. They emphasized that several of these problems predated the earthquakes.

Protest brings demands before authorities

The demonstration followed a week of complaints on social media about registration problems, lost academic records, and deteriorating facilities. During the subsequent assembly, students also reported shortages of equipment and materials needed for artistic training and unsuitable teaching spaces at several campuses, according to local reports.

Students also challenged the university’s portrayal of the protests. According to the same report, an official university Instagram story used photographs of the protest to describe a meeting with authorities. Students objected that this suggested a previously arranged encounter and obscured the grievances that had brought them together.

López met with student representatives at the National Cinematheque. Participants included representatives from the Armando Reverón, Modesta Bor, Aquiles Nazoa, and Maracay campuses, according to the Ministry of Culture’s statement reproduced by Alba Ciudad.

Weekly meetings and student oversight

The ministry identified four priorities: academic records and registration, infrastructure, course offerings, and student oversight. López proposed a commission bringing together the ministry, university authorities, and students, with weekly meetings to review progress. He also encouraged each campus to designate representatives and organize its demands by area.

The Ministry of Culture’s direct engagement represents a proactive response to the mobilization. Its proposal for regular meetings and student oversight provides a mechanism for students to participate in addressing the problems and monitor the authorities’ commitments.

That framework is an initial step. The published announcement did not specify repair schedules, funding commitments, or concrete measures to resolve registration failures and missing academic records.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

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