Venezuela Urges CELAC to Work for Concrete Results in Latin America and the Caribbean

The minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, called upon the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to transform into a mechanism for achieving concrete results that would meet the historical demands of its member states.

According to the Venezuelan foreign minister, the CELAC’s objective is to transcend political dialogue and create tangible benefits that would improve the quality of life in the region and achieve results that would strengthen cooperation amid contingencies.

At the ministerial meeting of the regional bloc that took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, September 21, Plasencia emphasized that CELAC member states must safeguard peace and the diplomatic path as fundamental pillars to promote joint development and regional integration for the benefit of the peoples of the region.

Minister Plasencia, on behalf of the government of Venezuela, thanked the CELAC nations for their solidarity with Venezuela following the June 24 double earthquake.

“Venezuela will not forget those gestures of friendship and closeness,” he said, adding that Caracas will continue to work for a CELAC of peace, dialogue, and integration, capable of transforming agreements into concrete results for the people.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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