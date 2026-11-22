The Simón Bolívar Coordinator and the Anti-imperialist Popular Front, a Venezuelan grassroots coalition, called for an end to the “normalization of subordination”, rejecting the military agreement signed by the Venezuelan government and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“History will severely judge the invaders and those who seek to open the doors to them, while the moral reserve of Bolivarian Venezuela will stand firm in defending its sovereignty and irrevocable right to independence,” the statement issued Friday by the Coordinator.

The Simón Bolívar Coordinator, a grassroots organization formed in Caracas’s combative 23 de Enero neighborhood, denounced the agreement, saying it was signed “behind the back of the Venezuelan people” and invoking “false calls for a ‘peace’ imposed over spilled blood.”

On Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made an official visit to Caracas, where he met with Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and Defense Minister, Commander-in-Chief Gustavo González López. At Miraflores Palace, the parties signed an agreement to expand military cooperation between the two countries, including training, joint exercises, and joint operations on Venezuelan soil against alleged criminal and narcotrafficking groups.

Hegseth also held a jogging session on the grounds of Fuerte Tiuna, the military complex where President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, lawmaker Cilia Flores, were abducted on January 3 during a military intervention overseen by Hegseth and ordered by President Donald Trump. Strikes on military, electrical, telecommunications, and urban sites in and around Caracas, as well as the assault on Maduro’s home in Fuerte Tiuna, killed around 100 people, including 32 Cuban nationals providing security services.

The Coordinator’s statement described Hegseth’s presence in Caracas and at Fuerte Tiuna as an “outrageous” act of “impunity” that affronted the memory of the soldiers and civilians killed during the US armed aggression.

“Those who storm another’s house by force, loot, kill, and kidnap can never be received as guests of honor by a people with class consciousness and memory,” the communiqué emphasized. It called Hegseth’s trip another step toward enforcing the “Trump Corollary” and its three-phase plan of military aggression, political tutelage, and energy plunder.

The grassroots organization’s statement went on to defend Venezuela’s anti-imperialist stance and its Bolivarian identity, rooted in the principles of 19th-century anti-colonial leader Simón Bolívar.

“It is no coincidence that, in an act of open ideological provocation, Hegseth has dared to deny our historical identity by stating that we are not Bolivarians […] to uproot the very seed of our emancipation.” The statement was responding to Hegseth’s remarks in Caracas that the Venezuelan people were not represented in “Bolivarianism or Gran Colombia.”

The Anti-Imperialist Popular Front, which brings together several grassroots groups, also issued a statement rejecting military cooperation with the United States and denouncing these actions as violations of the principles of independence, sovereignty, and self-determination.

“The history of our homeland and of Our America was not built by yielding to foreign powers,” the statement read. “We demand absolute respect for the memory of our heroes and the sacrifices of the Venezuelan people.”

Other grassroots organizations have taken a less confrontational stance, denouncing imperialist aggression while supporting the diplomatic path taken by Venezuelan authorities.

In a recent interview, Rober Longa, leader of El Panal Commune and the Alexis Vive Patriotic Force, reaffirmed his commitment to the Bolivarian Revolution, the communal movement, and the peace diplomacy of Chavismo.

“Our approach is to organize the people and raise awareness. The weapons we are wielding are the weapons of the production of life. This has been the policy of our government, from President Chávez to President Maduro and Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Chavismo is a policy of peace, a diplomacy of peace that confronts warmongering,” Longa said in an interview with The New Yorker. The full transcript was released by the commune.

Longa made his comments before Hegseth’s visit and the military cooperation agreement was signed. The communal movement, which is the cornerstone of Venezuela’s people-led socialist model, has continued to support the national authorities.

(The Assembly Media)

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