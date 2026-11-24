A shower of blessings and hope that he will soon be free were among the wishes Venezuelans expressed for President Nicolás Maduro on Monday, November 23, his 64th birthday.

Beginning in the early hours of Monday, users on various social media platforms shared their good wishes for Venezuela’s constitutional president. On January 3, 2026, President Maduro was illegally abducted alongside his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores, by US soldiers. The soldiers had bombed areas in Venezuela’s central region, killing civilians as well as Venezuelan and Cuban soldiers who were guarding the presidential couple.

On several occasions since his abduction by US forces, President Maduro has used social media platforms to send a message of peace and love.

On Sunday, November 22, he shared a message titled “Rebirth Through Faith, Reconciliation, and Service,” in which he again expressed his love for God and highlighted the resilience of the Venezuelan people.

“We always thank God and life, which have given us the ability, as a historic people, to rise to great challenges and develop a powerful will based on the power of faith and creative action, with our own authentic initiative, always trusting in the creative powers of the people, in ordinary people and in the wisdom they have accumulated in this 21st century of ‘morals and enlightenment’…” read the message shared on Instagram.

“Let us never doubt that God is with our just and sacred cause, that faith gives us the power to see once again the miracles of the beautiful rebirth of our national being. Cilia and I embrace you, united in our love and our greatest commitment. God is with us today, tomorrow, and always!” he added.

Since his illegal abduction, the president has pleaded innocent to what DiarioVea described as unsubstantiated charges brought against him by a US court, including alleged drug trafficking charges.

At his first hearing, on January 5, Maduro declared himself a “prisoner of war” and categorically rejected the charges against him. “I am the president of Venezuela, and I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured in my home in Caracas,” the Venezuelan leader told Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

On Sunday, November 22, the president’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, said in a video shared on social media that on Monday, “we celebrate life, love, loyalty, and peace.” He invited the people of Venezuela to go to communes and communal councils starting at 4 p.m. “to sing happy birthday to Nicolás Maduro.”

He said the main gathering in Caracas would be held in the Simón Bolívar commune in the 23 de Enero neighborhood, beginning at 4 p.m. “Thank you for so much love!! Without a doubt, we will have him and Cilia back. We will prevail!!”

(DiarioVea) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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