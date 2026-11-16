Venezuela’s 2026 Book Fair Opens With Russia as Guest Country

The 22nd Venezuela International Book Fair (Filven) 2026 officially opened on Friday, November 13, at the National Art Gallery in Caracas. The event began 10 days of literary and cultural activities, with the Russian Federation as the guest country and Zulia state as the honoree.

The day began with a performance by Russia’s Moscow Theater.

Venezuelan Culture Minister Alejandro López then emphasized that the fair brings together public, private, and independent publishers as an expression of Venezuelan cultural sovereignty.

The minister said 82 publishing houses were participating and that the program featured more than 600 activities, including workshops, conferences, book presentations, and music, dance, and theater performances. Russia will offer more than 38 activities in its pavilion, while the program dedicated to Zulia state includes over 70 activities.

“The fair represents the continuity of a cultural policy that calls the country together for meetings, fulfillment, creation, and, above all, coexistence and peace. These are the guidelines of our government, the work that our president, Delcy Rodríguez, constantly pursues,” López said.

He added: “The Venezuelan people are creating, dreaming, and dedicating their lives to words, poetry, narrative, and literature in general. This celebration of books is a celebration of Venezuelan identity.”

Russia’s ambassador to Venezuela, Serguéi Melik-Bagdasárov, said that Filven 2026 was a meeting place for peoples and literary traditions. He added that Russia’s participation sought to bring its literature closer to Venezuelan readers and strengthen cultural dialogue between the two countries.

The Russian pavilion is dedicated to the 240th anniversary of Francisco de Miranda’s historic journey to Russia.

“It is an honor for the Russian Federation to participate as the honored country at Filven. We enthusiastically thank you for this distinction, which reaffirms the strong ties of friendship, mutual respect, and cultural cooperation that unite our peoples,” the ambassador said.

Caracas Mayor Carmen Meléndez invited families in the city to enjoy the activities, pavilions, and children’s program.

“We are taking part in this Filven with a stand from the Fundarte publishing house, which has 36 books. We will also present the Estefanía Mosca and children’s literature awards, and launch the publications by the winners of the previous edition. We invite you to visit our pavilion and take part in the various activities.”

Defending through words

At the opening, writer Esmeralda Torres asked for a round of applause for Armando José Sequera and Carmen Bohórquez, with whom she shares the distinction of being among the writers honored at this edition of the fair.

“I feel absolutely proud to be among the honored writers alongside them… I am here with my words, my poetry, and my dignity, because this is not a time to step aside, but to defend what we have to defend,” she said.

After the opening ceremony, officials toured the Russian pavilion and the stands in the fair’s main corridor. They ended the tour in the cultural basement, one of the new features of this year’s Filven.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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