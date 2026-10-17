Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez called on all Venezuelans to participate in the Second National Popular Consultation of 2026 on Sunday, October 18, to choose the priority projects for their communes.

“Today, across the country, we are closing the campaign for the next great popular consultation, which will be held this Sunday, where the Venezuelan people will exercise participatory, protagonist democracy,” Rodríguez said during an inspection of the mission base in the Villa Zoila commune of Cota 905, Caracas.

In statements broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, she said that this Sunday, more than 5,400 communal circuits will choose from over 37,000 projects that are priorities for each commune.

In this regard, she highlighted the participation, for the first time, of the condominium boards, which submitted 428 projects.

“It is the organization from the community grassroots. It is people’s power. It is ensuring that the decision-making of our population’s daily affairs, of our communities, is in the hands of the communities—this is essential for progress,” she added.

Moreover, she referred to the submission of the National Budget to the National Assembly, stating the document is made “from and by the communities.”

“There is a budget based on the participation of the communes, community organizations, well, everyone participates precisely to decide where those resources will be invested. I believe that this is an extraordinary advance in this stage of Venezuela, which we must protect,” she pointed out.

In this regard, Rodríguez noted that 14% of the projects are focused on water issues, followed by road infrastructure, street lighting, and electricity.

She also highlighted the productive processes projects, which are presented by the youth.

Rodríguez mentioned that, this year, a youth popular consultation will be held, and referred to the projects aimed at promoting healthy recreation for children.

“We call on everyone to participate. There is no need to fear democracy; quite the opposite, democracy is the only path. We know that the path is not violence; it is not extremism,” she added.

Participation at FAO forum

The acting president also spoke about her participation at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) World Food Forum, where she announced Plan Venezuela Alimenta.

She explained that this initiative “would coordinate all the productive sectors, the communes, the enterprises, and the agro-industry to achieve this very human, extraordinarily vital objective, which is the right to food and Zero Hunger.”

She added that she will soon present a bill to the National Assembly about the local economy, which will be an addition to the Law on the Communal Economy.

“We are going to achieve it very soon. Before 2030, we will be meeting this goal,” she concluded.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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