The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with the workers of the oil, gas and petrochemical sector of the country, highlighting the fundamental role of workers in preserving the national industry.

During the meeting on Friday, September 4, Rodríguez recognized the achievements of the oil sector workers who kept operations active, which prevented the collapse of the system amid the ongoing US blockade. According to analysts, the illegal US sanctions and mismanagement have heavily affected the industry.

Rodríguez reiterated that with the signing of the recent agreement with the United States regime, which includes the development of 17 strategic fields—eight of them in the Maracaíbo Basin and nine in the Orinoco Oil Belt—the goal is to reach production of more than 1.5 million barrels per day.

Resistance that transforms adversity into opportunity

The oil industry has not only survived more than a decade of unilateral coercive measures, but this process has also forged an unbreakable historical consciousness in each worker. According to Rodríguez, each barrel produced today bears the imprint of this resistance, which has opened up for the country new possibilities for development and growth for all. However, many analysts from both side of the political aisle, including far-right politician María Corina Machado, have criticized the opacity and scope of the agreement with the US due to concerns about national sovereignty.

Rodríguez denounces sabotage

Rodríguez decried that last week a blackout occurred in the west of the country due to the manipulation of gas pressures, an action that was aimed at causing the failure of the thermo-electric system in Zulia state and affecting the west in general.

She said that PDVSA Gas was able to detect the deliberate closure of gas valves that was intended to compromise the thermo-electric plants and the National Electric System (SEN). The SEN is hard hit with sanctions, rising electricity demand and high temperatures.

Venezuelans have been complaining in recent months about the deterioration of the electricity grid of the country, including residents of Caracas, a zone that does not usually experience this kind of such failures. In recent weeks, especially after the June 24 catastrophic earthquake, electricity blackouts have multiplied all over the country.

The acting president claimed that extremists attempting to sabotage the system against the recently signed energy agreements are adding to these difficulties. For this reason, she called on the country’s workers, especially the workers of the National Electrical Corporation (CORPOELEC), to remain alert and united to protect the stability of the SEN and avoid harm to the Venezuelan people.

She emphasized that the oil sector workers are “an emblem and example of victorious resistance,” highlighting their role in the recovery of national production. She added that those who try to harm the country “will not be able to do so,” because the national government and the workforce will remain firm in the defense of Venezuela.

Rodríguez reiterated that the country’s horizon is social happiness, the strengthening of the economy, and sovereign development. She stressed that the energy agreements signed with the US will provide infrastructure for the future: highways, electrical services, water and energy equipment.

She called upon everyone to overcome “pettiness” and to move forward with a high morale and an awareness that the path of national recovery will be visible to present and future generations.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

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