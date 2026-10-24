Venezuela’s Acting President Highlights Agreement with Far-Right Opposition to Recover Gold Seized by UK

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez highlighted progress in the dialogue between the national government and the 2015 National Assembly, including an agreement to recover Venezuelan gold seized by the United Kingdom as one of the most relevant points.

This announcement was made on Thursday, October 22, after she met National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez and 2015 National Assembly representative Dinorah Figuera.

The acting president emphasized the importance of consensus among the parties. “Reaching an agreement to endorse and follow these paths in different areas is fundamental,” she said.

“I acknowledge the effort of the parties sitting at this dialogue to move forward in the realm of political guarantees for everyone, for all political parties, for those who believe in politics as a mechanism to benefit the population,” she stated.

Rejection of violence

The acting president contrasted these consensuses with the actions of sectors opposed to the institutional path. “There are still some small groups that resist… they believe that by setting fires, trying to set the country on fire, and blocking roads, they can lead Venezuela forward.”

In this context, Rodríguez acknowledged the delegations’ work in seeking solutions. “I recognize the good Venezuelans who, through this dialogue, are driving necessary changes and transformations.”

She confirmed the continuation of the negotiations between the delegations. The next round will take place in November.

At Thursday night’s meeting, the delegations presented the report on the third round of talks held in Caracas. These sessions totaled six days, with two plenary sessions and fifteen meetings among the participating sectors.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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